Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Murter Kornati
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Opcina Murter Kornati, Croatia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 250 m² in Murter, Croatia
Hotel 250 m²
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Nice waterfront mini-hotel on popular Murter peninsula!Excellent seafront position!Building …
$813,383
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 700 m² in Murter, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Murter, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
An idyllic mini-hotel for several apartments with stunning sea views!Traumhaus am Meer!The a…
$1,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go