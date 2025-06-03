Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

3 properties total found
Hotel 1 212 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 1 212 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 1 212 m²
Rudeš, Zagrebačka cestaA beautiful family hotel with a net area of 1,211 m2 on a plot of 1,3…
$2,46M
Hotel 3 510 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 3 510 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 47
Bathrooms count 47
Area 3 510 m²
Unique 3*** star hotel of strategic position on the way to Plitvice Lakes near D-42 magistra…
$3,22M
Hotel in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Hotel for sale or for rent!Selling price is 5,2 mln euro, rental fee is 300 000 eur per year…
$6,00M
