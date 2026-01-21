Residential complex RF CITY

R&F CITY covers an area of 560,000 square meters and offers residents a combination of prestigious comfort at affordable prices in the capital.

30,000 sq.m. landscaped, green areas

Olympic pool with individual children's area

tennis courts and badminton courts

playground

wide range of sports and entertainment facilities

exclusive, club services with gym, indoor golf course, VIP rooms for parties, wine and cigar salon, cafes and restaurants.

shopping areas, delivery points, pharmacies, medical centers, beauty salons

parking

R&F CITY is located in the strategic location of the Golden Triangle.

20 minutes to the new international airport "Techo"

5-7 minutes to BKK1 business centre

10 minutes to Norea City, a large-scale, rapidly developing, entertaining along the waterfront

It is close to the elite French Boulevard (Moniwong), surrounded by international companies, duty-free shops, 4S car dealerships and fashion centers.

10 minutes to the largest shopping malls Chip Mong and Aeon 3, which provide the latest in shopping, fashion and entertainment.

The management company provides residents with round-the-clock services:

security and concierge service 24/7

premium property management

Guarantee of cleanliness and comfort, safety and convenience every day.

Apartment types :

1 Bed Room, 53 sq.m. (2 apartments on the floor, located behind the elevators)

2 Bed room, 75 sq.m. (2 apartments per floor, located next to 1 Bed room)

2 bed room, 76 sqm

3 Bed room, 113 sq.m.

3 Bed room, 130 sqm.