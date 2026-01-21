Apartment in a new building R&F CITY

R&F CITY — A Large-Scale Residential City in Phnom Penh 🏙✨
R&F CITY is one of the largest residential developments in Phnom Penh, located on Samdech Hun Sen Boulevard, a key urban artery of the city.
The project is developed by R&F Group, one of Asia’s leading developers, known for projects in collaboration with the luxury brand Ritz-Carlton.
The main phase was completed in 2021 and fully sold out, confirming strong demand and investment appeal.
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🏡 About the Project
R&F CITY is a fully integrated residential community:
📐 total area: 560,000 sqm
🌿 over 30,000 sqm of landscaped green areas
The project combines urban comfort, infrastructure, and accessibility.
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🌴 Facilities & Amenities
The complex offers premium lifestyle infrastructure:
🏊 Olympic-size swimming pool + kids’ area
🎾 tennis & badminton courts
👶 playgrounds
🏋️ sports & leisure facilities
🏌️ indoor golf
🍷 wine & cigar lounge
🎉 VIP event rooms
🍽 cafés & restaurants
🛒 retail areas
💊 pharmacies & medical centers
💄 beauty salons
🚗 parking
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📍 Location — “Golden Triangle”
Strategically located within Phnom Penh:
✈ 20 minutes to Techo International Airport
🏙 5–7 minutes to BKK1
🌊 10 minutes to Norea City waterfront
🏬 10 minutes to Chip Mong & Aeon 3 malls
Nearby:
🏢 business districts
🏬 premium retail
🚘 international brands & showrooms
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🛎 Management & Services
✔ 24/7 security & concierge
✔ professional property management
✔ high service standards
Ensuring comfort, safety, and convenience every day.
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🏘 Unit Types
• 1-bedroom: 53 sqm
• 2-bedroom: 74.9–75.69 sqm
• 3-bedroom: 113–130 sqm
Well-designed layouts ideal for both living and investment.
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R&F CITY represents a perfect combination of scale, location, and developer reliability, making it one of the most attractive projects in Phnom Penh. ✨