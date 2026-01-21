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Apartment in a new building R&F CITY

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$50,000
VAT
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ID: 35239
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Daun Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    33

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

R&F CITY — A Large-Scale Residential City in Phnom Penh 🏙✨

R&F CITY is one of the largest residential developments in Phnom Penh, located on Samdech Hun Sen Boulevard, a key urban artery of the city.

The project is developed by R&F Group, one of Asia’s leading developers, known for projects in collaboration with the luxury brand Ritz-Carlton.

The main phase was completed in 2021 and fully sold out, confirming strong demand and investment appeal.

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🏡 About the Project

R&F CITY is a fully integrated residential community:

📐 total area: 560,000 sqm
🌿 over 30,000 sqm of landscaped green areas

The project combines urban comfort, infrastructure, and accessibility.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex offers premium lifestyle infrastructure:

🏊 Olympic-size swimming pool + kids’ area
🎾 tennis & badminton courts
👶 playgrounds
🏋️ sports & leisure facilities

🏌️ indoor golf
🍷 wine & cigar lounge
🎉 VIP event rooms
🍽 cafés & restaurants

🛒 retail areas
💊 pharmacies & medical centers
💄 beauty salons
🚗 parking

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📍 Location — “Golden Triangle”

Strategically located within Phnom Penh:

20 minutes to Techo International Airport
🏙 5–7 minutes to BKK1
🌊 10 minutes to Norea City waterfront
🏬 10 minutes to Chip Mong & Aeon 3 malls

Nearby:

🏢 business districts
🏬 premium retail
🚘 international brands & showrooms

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🛎 Management & Services

✔ 24/7 security & concierge
✔ professional property management
✔ high service standards

Ensuring comfort, safety, and convenience every day.

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🏘 Unit Types

1-bedroom: 53 sqm
2-bedroom: 74.9–75.69 sqm
3-bedroom: 113–130 sqm

Well-designed layouts ideal for both living and investment.

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R&F CITY represents a perfect combination of scale, location, and developer reliability, making it one of the most attractive projects in Phnom Penh. ✨

Location on the map

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

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Apartment in a new building R&F CITY
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$50,000
VAT
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