Apartment in a new building R&F CITY

R&F CITY — A Large-Scale Residential City in Phnom Penh 🏙✨

R&F CITY is one of the largest residential developments in Phnom Penh, located on Samdech Hun Sen Boulevard, a key urban artery of the city.

The project is developed by R&F Group, one of Asia’s leading developers, known for projects in collaboration with the luxury brand Ritz-Carlton.

The main phase was completed in 2021 and fully sold out, confirming strong demand and investment appeal.

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🏡 About the Project

R&F CITY is a fully integrated residential community:

📐 total area: 560,000 sqm

🌿 over 30,000 sqm of landscaped green areas

The project combines urban comfort, infrastructure, and accessibility.

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🌴 Facilities & Amenities

The complex offers premium lifestyle infrastructure:

🏊 Olympic-size swimming pool + kids’ area

🎾 tennis & badminton courts

👶 playgrounds

🏋️ sports & leisure facilities

🏌️ indoor golf

🍷 wine & cigar lounge

🎉 VIP event rooms

🍽 cafés & restaurants

🛒 retail areas

💊 pharmacies & medical centers

💄 beauty salons

🚗 parking

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📍 Location — “Golden Triangle”

Strategically located within Phnom Penh:

✈ 20 minutes to Techo International Airport

🏙 5–7 minutes to BKK1

🌊 10 minutes to Norea City waterfront

🏬 10 minutes to Chip Mong & Aeon 3 malls

Nearby:

🏢 business districts

🏬 premium retail

🚘 international brands & showrooms

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🛎 Management & Services

✔ 24/7 security & concierge

✔ professional property management

✔ high service standards

Ensuring comfort, safety, and convenience every day.

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🏘 Unit Types

• 1-bedroom: 53 sqm

• 2-bedroom: 74.9–75.69 sqm

• 3-bedroom: 113–130 sqm

Well-designed layouts ideal for both living and investment.

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R&F CITY represents a perfect combination of scale, location, and developer reliability, making it one of the most attractive projects in Phnom Penh. ✨