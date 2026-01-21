  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy

Residential complex Wyndham Garden BKK1 kollekcionnyj aktiv v serdce stolicy

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$130,000
VAT
;
28
ID: 33354
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Daun Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    45

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

🌟 Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC88 Tower) - Level 5★ in the heart of Phnom Penh

Premium apartment in one of the most prestigious projects of the capital of Cambodia.
45-storey hotel and residential skyscraper of international class in the legendary district of BKK1.

It's not just real estate.
This is the address that forms the status of the owner.

---------

📍 Location: Boeng Keng Kang 1 (BKK1)
The main business and residential center of Phnom Penh is the area of embassies, business centers, high gastronomy and international surroundings.

BKK1 is traditionally considered the most prestigious area of the city with a steady demand for rent and purchase.

---------

🏢 About the project

Format: 5-star hotel + private residences
• Floors: 45 floors
• Wyndham International Hotel Standard
• Settlement (Handover): IV quarter 2026

The project combines world-class hotel service and the privacy of premium residences.

Architecture, engineering and concept are focused on the luxury/premium living segment.

---------

✨ Level 5★ Infrastructure

• Panoramic Infinity Pool
• Restaurant and lounge spaces
Wine/Whiskey/Cigar Bar
• Premium fitness center
• Reception and concierge 24/7
• Smart management technologies
• Private elevators and service areas

It has created a format of life comparable to living in a high-class international hotel.

---------

💰 Basic price from the developer from $ 130,000

💎 Buying options with discounts of 10-15%

---------

📈 Investment attractiveness

✔ Premium segment of real estate
✔ The most liquid district of the capital - BKK1
✔ Income in dollars
✔ High rental demand from expats and businesses
✔ Rising asset values in the city centre

Such projects form long-term capitalization strategies, not short-term transactions.

🚩 Relevance of the price and conditions specify when applying

---------

🤝 Full support of the transaction

• Work directly on the prices of the developer
• Legal review
• Safe calculations
• Consultations on rental and profitability
• Support after purchase

---------

📞 Contact me for a personal consultation.

I will provide plans, investment calculations and help you choose the best buying strategy.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 110.8
Price per m², USD 2,936
Apartment price, USD 325,248

Location on the map

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

You are viewing
