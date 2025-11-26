Start selling!!!
Sunny Beach Residential complex "MAGNOLIA 8" 700 m from the sea
Apartments are turned-key
Underground/ground parking spaces
Studios: from 38.48 m2 Two-bedroom: from 56.88 m2
Prices: from 1,550 € m2 to 2,300 € m2
2000 EUR - deposit 30% - first installment, paid within 1 month from the date of deposit
3-year installment. First year without interest. Two subsequent ones with a rise in price of 1,000 euros per year. Payment terms are flexible.
In walking distance all year round supermarkets, cafes.
Support fee 12€m2
Term of completion of construction October 2027