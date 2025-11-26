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Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8

Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$68,467
from
$1,778/m²
;
3
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ID: 34947
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Region
    Nesebar
  • Address
    Sunny Beach Resort

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

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Start selling!!!

Sunny Beach Residential complex "MAGNOLIA 8" 700 m from the sea

Apartments are turned-key

Underground/ground parking spaces

Studios: from 38.48 m2 Two-bedroom: from 56.88 m2

Prices: from 1,550 € m2 to 2,300 € m2

2000 EUR - deposit 30% - first installment, paid within 1 month from the date of deposit

3-year installment. First year without interest. Two subsequent ones with a rise in price of 1,000 euros per year. Payment terms are flexible.

In walking distance all year round supermarkets, cafes.

Support fee 12€m2

Term of completion of construction October 2027

Location on the map

Nesebar, Bulgaria
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$68,467
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