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Apartment in a new building Burgas

Burgas, Bulgaria
from
$42,386
VAT
from
$1,160/m²
;
8
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ID: 36527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Burgas
  • Address
    bl 112

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

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Русский Русский

Discover "SELENA" - your new home in Burgas!
We present to your attention the residential complex "SELENA" - a modern project,
Located in the picturesque and dynamically developing area of Meden Rudnik,
Area B, Burgas. SELENA offers the perfect combination of comfort, quality
and affordability, becoming a great choice for living or investing.
Advantages of location and infrastructure:
Residential complex "SELENA" is located in an area with well-developed infrastructure.
The proximity to the main transport arteries of the city provides easy access to the
All necessary facilities. There are kindergartens within walking distance and
This makes the area ideal for families with children. In addition, thanks
From the windows of many apartments open breathtaking views
to the lake and the sea, creating an atmosphere of calm and coziness.
A variety of layouts and available areas:
SELENA offers a wide range of apartments designed with consideration
Modern requirements for comfort and functionality:
• Studios: from 36.53 sqm

• 1 bedroom apartments: from 48.61 sq.m.

2 bedroom apartments: from 68.51 sq.m.


Favorable conditions of acquisition:
We offer attractive conditions for buying your dreams:
• Price: from 990 euros per square meter.

• Instalments: Take advantage of interest-free installments until the end
Construction, divided into 8 convenient stages. The down payment is only 10%.
Construction time:
Construction begins in March 2026, and completion is expected in early 2028. This gives you plenty of time to plan and prepare to move into your new home.


Do not miss the opportunity to become a real estate owner in one of the most
Promising areas of Burgas! Contact us for more detailed information.

Location on the map

Burgas, Bulgaria
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Apartment in a new building Burgas
Burgas, Bulgaria
from
$42,386
VAT
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