  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo

Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo

Varna, Bulgaria
from
$84,134
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 33237
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Bulgaria
  • State
    Varna

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🌊 Apartments in Barna by the sea | Asparukhovo | Delay 0% | No maintenance

📍Bulgaria, Barna – Quarter of Acparukhovo
Modern residential complex in the green district of Varna, next to the sea, park and all urban infrastructure.


🏢 The complex.

  • New residential complex with modern architecture
  • Underground and ground parking spaces
  • Quiet, green area with panoramas
  • No maintenance fees
  • Apartments are rented according to the Bulgarian state standard (BDS)
  • Great for accommodation and investment


🏠 Planning and space

🔹 Studios - from 47.37 m2
🔹 Two-bedroom apartments - from 58.42 m2
🔹 Three-bedroom apartments - from 95.05 m2


💰 Prices

from 1,200 €/m2 to 1,450 €/m2
(Cost depends on floor, area and view)


💳 Conditions of purchase

  • 🔒 Deposit - 2,000 €
  • Down payment - 30%
    (Payable within 1 month after deposit)
  • 📆 Interest-free installments until the end of construction


🔥80% discount on payment

  • Studio - - 4,000 €
  • Two-bedroom - - 5,000 €
  • Three-bedroom - - 6,000 €


🌿 Infrastructure nearby

✔ Shops LIDL, Villa, SVA
✔ Kindergarten and school
✔ Park Asparukhovo
✔ Medical centre
✔ Bus and trolleybus stops
✔ Asparuhovo Beach - nearby


🗓 Term of completion of construction

📌July 2028


📞 Additionally.

  • Selection of apartments for budget and purpose (live / rent / investment)
  • Online consultation and remote transaction
  • Up-to-date plans and prices – on request

📲Write or call - I will send plans, calculations and available options.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², USD 1,335
Apartment price, USD 83,710

Location on the map

Varna, Bulgaria
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$60,349
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Apart-hotel Byala Sun Residence sovremennyj ziloj kompleks u mora v kurortnom gorode Bala
Byala, Bulgaria
from
$57,899
You are viewing
Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo
Varna, Bulgaria
from
$84,134
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Show all Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
The year of construction 2026
🌊 Succeed your buy apartment in 400 meters from the place in Nessebre!🔹 ♪ Ready home ♪🔹 No charge for service!🔹 Ideal dla la summerego detíha, PMG or docks in Arendu🔹 Neighborhood🔹 Shares: a gifted harp or terrace 11.4 m2!🔹 Price from 95 590 €💎 In complex:✅ Spornыe 2 and 3-konnatnye quartyrы…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$60,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 39 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌴 Apartments at the sea in Bulgaria - the sale📍 The Sun Coast • Fregat's Rayon🏖 5-10 minutes walk to the beach💥 Rare offer at the start of construction - the best prices and choice of layouts⭐Key assets✔ A property near the sea✔ Quiet area near the beach and infrastructure✔ Suitable for vaca…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Show all Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
The year of construction 2026
🌊 FAIRVIEW VLAS - a new house by the sea in St. Vlas!🏡 Cozy boutique complex just 400 meters from the beach!🔹 Modern 5-storey building🔹 Only 10 apartments - for those who value privacy🔹 Apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms (from 58 m2 to 110 m2)🔹 Spacious terraces with views🔹 Open parking with t…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Bulgaria
The Education System in Bulgaria: Universities, Cost, Programs
26.11.2025
The Education System in Bulgaria: Universities, Cost, Programs
Healthcare System in Bulgaria: Prices, Services, Insurance
06.11.2025
Healthcare System in Bulgaria: Prices, Services, Insurance
Jobs in Bulgaria for Foreigners: Work Visa Requirements, Wages and Taxation
22.10.2025
Jobs in Bulgaria for Foreigners: Work Visa Requirements, Wages and Taxation
Where Is It Better to Live in Bulgaria? Top 5 Cozy and Promising Cities to Move to
25.09.2025
Where Is It Better to Live in Bulgaria? Top 5 Cozy and Promising Cities to Move to
How to Buy Property in Bulgaria
10.06.2025
How to Buy Property in Bulgaria
Romania and Bulgaria are Now Officially in Schengen: What Will Change for Citizens and Authorities of These Countries?
09.01.2025
Romania and Bulgaria are Now Officially in Schengen: What Will Change for Citizens and Authorities of These Countries?
Big news on the Bulgarian real estate market: brokers will be trained in Bulgaria
11.10.2023
Big news on the Bulgarian real estate market: brokers will be trained in Bulgaria
Three Houses in Bulgaria That Could Become Your Summer Home. Prices are up to €99,000
17.07.2025
Three Houses in Bulgaria That Could Become Your Summer Home. Prices are up to €99,000
Show all publications