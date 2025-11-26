Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo

🌊 Apartments in Barna by the sea | Asparukhovo | Delay 0% | No maintenance
📍Bulgaria, Barna – Quarter of Acparukhovo
Modern residential complex in the green district of Varna, next to the sea, park and all urban infrastructure.
🏢 The complex.
🏠 Planning and space
🔹 Studios - from 47.37 m2
🔹 Two-bedroom apartments - from 58.42 m2
🔹 Three-bedroom apartments - from 95.05 m2
💰 Prices
from 1,200 €/m2 to 1,450 €/m2
(Cost depends on floor, area and view)
💳 Conditions of purchase
🔥80% discount on payment
🌿 Infrastructure nearby
✔ Shops LIDL, Villa, SVA
✔ Kindergarten and school
✔ Park Asparukhovo
✔ Medical centre
✔ Bus and trolleybus stops
✔ Asparuhovo Beach - nearby
🗓 Term of completion of construction
📌July 2028
📞 Additionally.
📲Write or call - I will send plans, calculations and available options.