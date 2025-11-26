Residential complex Vas ugolok panoramy v Asparuhovo

🌊 Apartments in Barna by the sea | Asparukhovo | Delay 0% | No maintenance

📍Bulgaria, Barna – Quarter of Acparukhovo

Modern residential complex in the green district of Varna, next to the sea, park and all urban infrastructure.



🏢 The complex.

New residential complex with modern architecture

Underground and ground parking spaces

Quiet, green area with panoramas

No maintenance fees

Apartments are rented according to the Bulgarian state standard (BDS)

Great for accommodation and investment



🏠 Planning and space

🔹 Studios - from 47.37 m2

🔹 Two-bedroom apartments - from 58.42 m2

🔹 Three-bedroom apartments - from 95.05 m2



💰 Prices

from 1,200 €/m2 to 1,450 €/m2

(Cost depends on floor, area and view)



💳 Conditions of purchase

🔒 Deposit - 2,000 €

Down payment - 30%

(Payable within 1 month after deposit)

(Payable within 1 month after deposit) 📆 Interest-free installments until the end of construction



🔥80% discount on payment

Studio - - 4,000 €

Two-bedroom - - 5,000 €

Three-bedroom - - 6,000 €



🌿 Infrastructure nearby

✔ Shops LIDL, Villa, SVA

✔ Kindergarten and school

✔ Park Asparukhovo

✔ Medical centre

✔ Bus and trolleybus stops

✔ Asparuhovo Beach - nearby



🗓 Term of completion of construction

📌July 2028



📞 Additionally.

Selection of apartments for budget and purpose (live / rent / investment)

Online consultation and remote transaction

Up-to-date plans and prices – on request

📲Write or call - I will send plans, calculations and available options.