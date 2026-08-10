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New buildings for sale in Nesebar

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Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Show all Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Cottage village Grand Luxury Home Prostor stil i innovacii v samom serdce Solnecnogo Berega
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
from
$384,727
The year of construction 2026
Grand Luxury Home is an exclusive residential project offering one-story and two-story luxury homes in the style of Japandi – a harmonious combination of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality. Space, thoughtful layouts and advanced technologies create an ideal environment for li…
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Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Apart-hotel Premium klass na pobereze Bolgarii
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$127,729
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 39–62 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Luxury life on the coastReady for the summer season of 2027!Stunning spacious studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, and penthousesWho doesn’t want to enjoy an unforgettable summer life on the beach?Mesmerizing sunsets, well-equipped interiors and the magnificent territory of the apart-hotel a…
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Apartment building La Mer Home2
Apartment building La Mer Home2
Apartment building La Mer Home2
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$61,815
The year of construction 2028
Start selling!!!Sunny Beach New residential house in the center of Sunny Beach near Cacao Beach La Mer Home2 - designed with modern life in mindNo support tax.700m from the seaApartments are turned-keyArea - from 36.41 m2 Prices - from 53 900 EUR2000 EUR - 20% deposit - first installment, pa…
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TekceTekce
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Show all Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Residential complex Novyj dom u mora
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$62,727
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
🔥 Start Sale on the Solar Coast | 700 M to the Sea | No Service Fee✅ From 54,900 euros – affordable entry to European property🌊 about 700 meters to Cacao Beach💶 interest-free installments from the developer and without a monthly maintenance feeThe new low-rise residential complex is located …
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Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Residential complex MAGNOLIA 8
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$68,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Start selling!!!Sunny Beach Residential complex "MAGNOLIA 8" 700 m from the seaApartments are turned-keyUnderground/ground parking spacesStudios: from 38.48 m2 Two-bedroom: from 56.88 m2Prices: from 1,550 € m2 to 2,300 € m22000 EUR - deposit 30% - first installment, paid within 1 month from …
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Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Show all Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Residential complex FAIRVIEW VLAS novyj dom u mora v Svatom Vlase
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
from
$113,087
The year of construction 2026
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Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Residential complex Solnecnyj bereg Umnyj vybor
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$60,349
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 39 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌴 Apartments at the sea in Bulgaria - the sale📍 The Sun Coast • Fregat's Rayon🏖 5-10 minutes walk to the beach💥 Rare offer at the start of construction - the best prices and choice of layouts⭐Key assets✔ A property near the sea✔ Quiet area near the beach and infrastructure✔ Suitable for vaca…
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Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Show all Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Apartment building ELIT NESEBR Sovremennye kvartiry u mora BEZ TAKSY PODDERZKI
Nesebar, Bulgaria
from
$111,387
The year of construction 2026
🌊 Succeed your buy apartment in 400 meters from the place in Nessebre!🔹 ♪ Ready home ♪🔹 No charge for service!🔹 Ideal dla la summerego detíha, PMG or docks in Arendu🔹 Neighborhood🔹 Shares: a gifted harp or terrace 11.4 m2!🔹 Price from 95 590 €💎 In complex:✅ Spornыe 2 and 3-konnatnye quartyrы…
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