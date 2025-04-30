Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

10 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Shpakovshchina, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$50,000
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project of a one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all the …
$183,680
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The house project is identical to house 5.1 in layout and differs only in the direction of t…
$170,500
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The project of the house has a strict geometry and will fall into the soul of those who love…
$170,500
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised by laconic and minimalist exteri…
$166,540
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
The final project of the one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all …
$265,199
4 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is the most spacious of all the variants. The visual concept of the two-storey …
$198,000
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
This project has been renovated. The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised…
$285,000
2 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
A new and improved project of cottage 2.2 with an added covered carport for 2 cars, which re…
$224,900
1 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
This project of one-storey house will not leave indifferent lovers of laconic forms and opti…
$125,400
