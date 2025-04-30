Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
63
Zabalocki selski Savet
46
Usazski selski Savet
44
Drackauski selski Savet
35
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
There's video surveillance at ST.A flat, well-kept plot of 5.63 acres in private property + …
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Kurganne, Belarus
House
Kurganne, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A house for sale in Kurganye, Smolevichy district. The house is located on a flat plot of 25…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Residential cozy house in the satellite town of Smolevichi, Minsk region, Moscow direction, …
$59,900
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a plot of 5 acres in the garden partnership "Elite Spring…
$16,500
Leave a request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
The price is reduced for a residential house in Smolevichi. 1987 Gp, 7 rooms in total.2 leve…
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kurganski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Agro estate with a plot in the D. StrievoExcellent house with a bath and a large plot in a p…
$78,100
Leave a request
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Do you want to spend more time outdoors or do you need a quiet and peaceful place to live an…
$49,500
Leave a request
House in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Spacious country house in the village of Lipki ❤️Cozy house in the village of Lipki - your o…
$84,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
House for sale house ag. Sloboda Lugova Street (Pekalinsky S/S)The walls are lined with dryw…
$38,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Blue Rainbow) 25 km from MoscowHouse built in 1984, with an …
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
It's a nice dacha at T.T. ❤️ Brick house with unique nature around! Address: CT "Shipyany" -…
$8,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Leave a request
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 121 m²
We will sell a strong house 33 km from Moscow Ring Road, Drachkovo with convenient transport…
$44,900
Leave a request
House in Luzki, Belarus
House
Luzki, Belarus
Area 126 m²
House for sale in the village of Luzhka Smolevichy district, 22 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$65,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
45 km from the Moscow Ring Road, near the city of Smolevichi. A great option for a large fam…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 304 m²
On sale house (80% readiness) in ST Star. Made of a ceramsite block of 400 mm on the foundat…
$119,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
The final project of the one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all …
$265,199
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale house (unfinished capital building) in Kalyuga, Minsk region, Smolevichsky district…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with all communications, in the Moscow direction.The place is loca…
$23,500
Leave a request
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Two-level house 10 * 10 m2 of gas silicate block (400 mm) on a flat well-kept plot 6 acresGa…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
A house for sale in Old Town, Smolevichy District. House without interior decoration, readin…
$18,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Good afternoon! Perhaps you are looking for a cottage near the city in the Moscow direction …
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale log two-level house in ST "Border" for year-round living.The house is located 18 km…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Located 15 minutes walking distance from the Sokol microdistrict, which has good transport l…
$31,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the village of Mgle, Smolevichy district, in the Moscow direction. ‼️From …
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 96 m²
House for sale on a plot of 25 acres with a picturesque view, in a developed ag. Sloboda, 35…
$27,000
Leave a request

Property types in Smalyavichy District

cottages

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go