Houses with garden for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
63
Zabalocki selski Savet
46
Usazski selski Savet
44
Drackauski selski Savet
35
90 properties total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a plot with a village house in the village of Yuzefovo, 39 km from the Moscow Ring …
$19,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Alesya", Mogilev direction, 21 km from MKAD.The total area of t…
$60,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Cozy and spacious house for sale in the picturesque village of Domashany, located just 20 ki…
$47,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
There's video surveillance at ST.A flat, well-kept plot of 5.63 acres in private property + …
$9,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale an excellent cottage in the ST "Kurgan of Glory" 23 km from the Moscow Ring Road in…
$34,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a plot of 5 acres in the garden partnership "Elite Spring…
$16,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$79,500
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
The price is reduced for a residential house in Smolevichi. 1987 Gp, 7 rooms in total.2 leve…
$58,000
House in Mikalaevicy, Belarus
House
Mikalaevicy, Belarus
Area 47 m²
In a picturesque place in Mikolaevichi one-storey house is sold. 2 km from Smolevichi from M…
$36,900
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Do you want to spend more time outdoors or do you need a quiet and peaceful place to live an…
$49,500
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 42 m²
House for sale in Rudnya. Minsk region, Smolevichy district, Moscow direction, 24 km. from M…
$25,500
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
I will sell a country house made of timber in a picturesque place!I will sell a house in Ant…
$21,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 49 m²
On sale comfortable cottage with all communications and heating for year-round stay in natur…
$19,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Beautiful cottage with a bath for the family in a good location, a 5-minute walk from the la…
$21,500
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
ST "Bytovik-1" Minsk region, Smolevichsky district, Zabolotsky s/s, 18 km from the Moscow Ri…
$97,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale 24 km from Minsk in d.d. Illuminated with a plot of 11 ac…
$146,500
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a residential house in the Rudnya village of Smolevichy district, 28 km from the Mo…
$22,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale Dacha - a two-storey house shield and lined with brick, with a large terrace of 17 …
$16,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Urgent!!In one of the most beautiful places in Belarus, in the agro-town of Petrovichy, a ho…
$25,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Blue Rainbow) 25 km from MoscowHouse built in 1984, with an …
$16,000
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$110,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale an excellent log cottage in the station "Spring Elite" 22 km from Moscow, 21 km fro…
$21,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
A cozy cottage from the log house in the CT EastokTotal area of construction 65.6 sq.mTwo li…
$25,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a house with a plot of 25 hundred in a picturesque place, surrounded by reservoirs …
$11,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 m²
In a picturesque place, 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road Minsk (near the city of Zhodino), a …
$5,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a dacha with a plot in the s/t "Zarya", Smolevichi district, Zhodino.Moscow directi…
$17,500
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque place of Minsk region, Smolevichsky district, in the vi…
$27,000
