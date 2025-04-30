Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
8
Zabalocki selski Savet
5
Usazski selski Savet
3
Drackauski selski Savet
3
26 properties total found
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 320 m²
Modern, stylish house in the nearest suburb of Minsk within walking distance from the Petrov…
$165,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
We sell the house almost completely ready to move in. 1 floor residential, 2nd in the finish…
$95,000
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Profitable purchase: cottage at Dubrovsky dhr. ❤️ Spacious cottage for sale in a picturesque…
$94,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Cottage in Ureva, Belarus
Cottage
Ureva, Belarus
Area 239 m²
Two-storey modern cottage with two garages is located in one of the picturesque places of th…
$99,000
Cottage in Stanok Vadzica, Belarus
Cottage
Stanok Vadzica, Belarus
Area 146 m²
One-storey cottage Stanok-Voditsa, Smolevichy district, Moscow direction, 23 km from Moscow …
$195,000
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
A fabulous cottage 7 minutes from Petrovich Reservoir and the Volma River! ❤️Cozy two-level …
$118,900
Cottage in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
A very unusual cottage, which is thought out to the smallest detail! If you are looking for …
$239,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$297,000
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Beautiful two-storey cottage in the D. Poddubie ❤️ Welcome to a unique offer for those looki…
$119,900
Cottage in Budagova, Belarus
Cottage
Budagova, Belarus
Area 232 m²
Cozy cottage near Jodino! ❤️ Have you long wanted to leave the bustle of the city, but at th…
$199,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$232,000
Cottage in Zabaloccie, Belarus
Cottage
Zabaloccie, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Very near the Smolevichi in the agro-town of Zabolotye (25 km from the Moscow Ring Road), a …
$127,800
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale a cozy house near the Dubrovsky reservoir in the village of Prilepy! Dreaming of yo…
$250,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 282 m²
If you love individuality, this is for you. For sale a cozy cottage in D. Zadomlya. From the…
$450,000
Cottage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Unique offer! Cottage with access to the forest in the neighborhood "Lipki" - your new corne…
$220,000
Cottage in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 377 m²
House for sale in the village of Gryadki, 4 minutes drive from the city of Zhodino. Distance…
$73,900
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Your dream cottage in Chernikov region! ❤️ Modern cottage with all amenities in a well-equip…
$132,500
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in the village of Slobodka 32 km from MKAD (Pukhovichi direction…
$77,000
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
A special offer for those who appreciate clean air, silence and living in harmony with natur…
$67,900
Cottage in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
Convenient layout, up to 2 meters, you can make a well, sewerage is carried out, good access…
$55,000
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
