Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
63
Zabalocki selski Savet
46
Usazski selski Savet
44
Drackauski selski Savet
35
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Beautiful cottage with a bath for the family in a good location, a 5-minute walk from the la…
$21,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A country house with a plot of land in an emergency went on sale. The house is absolutely re…
$67,500
Leave a request
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A unique house with a bath complex in the picturesque village of Lozovy Kust is for sale.A l…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 118 m²
We present to your attention a house in the Lipki microdistrict, Smolevichi, Moscow directio…
$109,900
Leave a request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 118 m²
We present to your attention a house in the Lipki microdistrict, Smolevichi, Moscow directio…
$149,800
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Tired of the bustle of the city? Are you dreaming of a quiet place where you can relax all y…
$39,800
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Modern country house for comfortable rest For sale a new, modern country house, ideal for a …
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Beautiful cottage for the family in a good location, located a 5-minute walk from the lake. …
$37,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Leave a request

Property types in Smalyavichy District

cottages

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go