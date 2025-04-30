Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
66
Smalyavichy
61
Zabalocki selski Savet
47
Usazski selski Savet
47
328 properties total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Water is seasonal, electricity 220, roads are cleaned, auto -shop drives, a great stone with…
$9,500
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an excellent 2-room apartment with Euro-renovation in the city-satellite Smolevichi…
$67,500
2 bedroom house in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Shpakovshchina, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$50,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place in Dehan. About your future home: - The plot is 2…
$99,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a plot with a village house in the village of Yuzefovo, 39 km from the Moscow Ring …
$19,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Alesya", Mogilev direction, 21 km from MKAD.The total area of t…
$60,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale there is an ultra-modern two-storey house with a plot in a picturesque area 37 km f…
$77,900
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 30 m²
House in Smolevichi. ❤️ Great place for your house! Peace and quiet and clean air around. Ad…
$38,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Cozy and spacious house for sale in the picturesque village of Domashany, located just 20 ki…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
• House area: 114.9/104.6/10.3. • The house consists of 4 living rooms and a kitchen with a …
$13,500
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
We offer you a real pearl of country real estate - a magnificent two-storey house in a pictu…
$59,500
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
There's video surveillance at ST.A flat, well-kept plot of 5.63 acres in private property + …
$9,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Modern one-storey house without finishing for year-round living in 2024 p. in Smolevichi, 28…
$76,000
House in Kurganne, Belarus
House
Kurganne, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A house for sale in Kurganye, Smolevichy district. The house is located on a flat plot of 25…
$35,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Reliable warm country house in a picturesque place ❤️ Cozy house surrounded by picturesque n…
$9,990
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Residential cozy house in the satellite town of Smolevichi, Minsk region, Moscow direction, …
$59,900
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 320 m²
Modern, stylish house in the nearest suburb of Minsk within walking distance from the Petrov…
$165,000
Room in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a prestigious building with an area of 486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel and…
$399,000
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 64 m²
The house in which you want to live: modern country real estate! ❤️ We present you a real pe…
$59,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$166,540
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
A cottage in a picturesque pine forest is an ideal place to relax! ❤️ We offer you a wonderf…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in ag. Sloboda, Smolevichi direction. The apartment is lo…
$84,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale an excellent cottage in the ST "Kurgan of Glory" 23 km from the Moscow Ring Road in…
$34,000
1 room apartment in Čarnicki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale Smolevichy district, Chernitsky, Central str., 22. The apartment is locat…
$5,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a plot of 5 acres in the garden partnership "Elite Spring…
$16,500
Property types in Smalyavichy District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
