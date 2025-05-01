Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus

16 properties total found
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
$90,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Inexpensive plot of 9 hundred. and the house near the reserve Pekalinsky.The site houses the…
$4,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 318 m²
$239,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
House for sale house ag. Sloboda Lugova Street (Pekalinsky S/S)The walls are lined with dryw…
$38,500
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Good afternoon! Anyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase a…
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 203 m²
In the agro-town of Sloboda, on the street of Aviation, a house is for sale, ready to accept…
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 134 m²
House -Fundamental factory piles, materials of the walls of the house ceramzitobeton, roof o…
$280,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
It's a nice dacha at T.T. ❤️ Brick house with unique nature around! Address: CT "Shipyany" -…
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
ST "Shemetovo-1", surrounded by forest around the perimeter, not far from the ears. Entrance…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A magnificent cottage is for sale in the garden partnership "Domashany", Moscow direction. E…
$36,900
Leave a request
House in Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pekalinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Pekalin, Belarus
House
Pekalin, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Your own paradise 40 km from Moscow ❤️ Cozy country oasis in a quiet forest corner: a spacio…
$74,900
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Slabada, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
In the agro-town of Sloboda, on the street of Aviation, a house is for sale, ready to accept…
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 64 m²
The house in which you want to live: modern country real estate! ❤️ We present you a real pe…
$59,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 96 m²
House for sale on a plot of 25 acres with a picturesque view, in a developed ag. Sloboda, 35…
$27,000
Leave a request

