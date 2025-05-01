Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
29
Zdanovicki selski Savet
18
Navadvorski selski Savet
7
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
8
96 properties total found
Warehouse 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$183,000
Manufacture 79 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Manufacture 79 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to your attention a business project. We offer to become an official service of…
$70,000
Office 74 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 74 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor -1/4
A ready-made room for an office or a household service room for the population is sold. Loca…
$74,100
Shop 37 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 37 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108.  Ex…
$23,000
Office 31 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 31 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$34,375
Manufacture 750 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 750 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern, profitable production in Minsk (Shabana industrial zone) is for sale!Specialization:…
$175,000
Shop 62 m² in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a specialized retail building. With a current long-term tenant in the person of …
$72,000
Commercial property 740 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Commercial property 740 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
Utilities: electricity (220/380V, 5.5 kW generator), central water supply and well, local se…
$489,000
Office 376 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 376 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a warehouse with an office in Borovlyany, Pervomayskaya St. 25B. A two-story capital…
$240,000
Warehouse 1 563 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 563 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Sale of premises located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkovsky s/s, d. Kirshi str. …
$859,485
Commercial property 12 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 3/4
Sold car-place in the covered Parking in the residential complex "Comfortable". The area is …
$10,900
Warehouse 2 160 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 2 160 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 160 m²
Sale of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$430,000
Office 2 480 m² in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 480 m²
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 480 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of production and storage facilitiesAddress: Minsiy district, Novodvorsky c / s, 4A, di…
$2,11M
Warehouse 1 815 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 815 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 815 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse complex located at: Minsk district, M-1, 348 km, 1. …
$1,07M
Commercial property 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Commercial property 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique hotel complex is sold with a restaurant, sp-company, French and Italian bakery on t…
$1,50M
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Hotel 3 350 m² in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Hotel 3 350 m²
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 3 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Name of sanatorium-profilers.   The year of construction – 1982. The total area – 3…
$1,10M
Commercial property 31 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Commercial property 31 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale dental office - separate premises on the 1st floor of a residential brick house on …
$60,000
Office 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Manufacture 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale, a production building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk dist…
$85,000
Shop 86 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 86 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale   catering (current cafe) in the center of ag. The colodities. Located at the cross…
$69,000
Office 57 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 57 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style two-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the a…
$121,900
Shop 21 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
A commercial premises in Borovlyany are sold! Address: agro -horned Lesnoy, st. Mirny, 1…
$45,000
Shop 55 m² in Atolina, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Atolina, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Retail space for sale in ag. Atolino 55.3 sq.m.! Minsk district, Brest direction! House - sa…
$37,000
Commercial property 79 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Commercial property 79 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to your attention a business project. We offer to become an official service of…
$70,000
Shop 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
A store with an area of ​​92.1 m2 is for sale, located at the address: Minsk district, Mikha…
$85,000
Shop 204 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 204 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
all documentation on request! Agency contract number 1826 from 2023-11-17
$140,000
Manufacture 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Restaurant 446 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 446 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 446 m²
For sale (we will also consider the option of renting) a new building with a modern design f…
$500,000
