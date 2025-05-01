Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Patryskauski selski Savet
4
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Warehouse 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Warehouse 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$183,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 563 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 563 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Sale of premises located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkovsky s/s, d. Kirshi str. …
$859,485
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 160 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 2 160 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 160 m²
Sale of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$430,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 815 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 815 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 815 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse complex located at: Minsk district, M-1, 348 km, 1. …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Warehouse 225 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 225 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a unique building, ideal for a warehouse or car service, located just 3 km from …
$76,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$2,38M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 258 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 258 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 258 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$691,735
Leave a request
Warehouse 876 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 876 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 876 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
$700,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 616 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 616 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 616 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of warehouse space in the village of Bordilovka. The total area is 616 sq.m. Land plot …
$58,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Warehouse 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale warehouse in Sukhorukie p., Bazovskaya str., 1B-1.The warehouse is located 5 km fro…
$600,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 516 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 516 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 516 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$833,690
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 668 m² in Zaslawye, Belarus
Warehouse 2 668 m²
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 2 668 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base for sale in. Zaslavl. The base is located on a land plot of 0.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 677 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 677 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 677 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
$987,000
Leave a request

Property types in Minsk District

сommercial property
restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
shops
Realting.com
Go