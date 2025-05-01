Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Minsk District, Belarus

Zdanovicki selski Savet
4
Navadvorski selski Savet
3
12 properties total found
Manufacture 79 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Manufacture 79 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to your attention a business project. We offer to become an official service of…
$70,000
Manufacture 750 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 750 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern, profitable production in Minsk (Shabana industrial zone) is for sale!Specialization:…
$175,000
Manufacture 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale, a production building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk dist…
$85,000
Manufacture 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Manufacture 755 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Manufacture 755 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
Manufacture 345 m² in Karališčavičy, Belarus
Manufacture 345 m²
Karališčavičy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer you a multifunctional building with an area of ​​345 m., 8 km from the Moscow Ring …
$183,000
Manufacture 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with tenants in ag. Zhdanovichi. For sale 3-storey building, fully occupi…
$695,000
Manufacture 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Manufacture 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkov…
$2,38M
Manufacture 2 316 m² in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Manufacture 2 316 m²
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 2 316 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a complex of buildings for business: a service station and a multifunctional bas…
$549,000
Manufacture 115 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Manufacture 115 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale service station in Tarasovo with all necessary equipment and customer base. The pre…
$350,000
