Offices for Sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Office 74 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 74 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor -1/4
A ready-made room for an office or a household service room for the population is sold. Loca…
$74,100
Office 31 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 31 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$34,375
Office 376 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 376 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a warehouse with an office in Borovlyany, Pervomayskaya St. 25B. A two-story capital…
$240,000
Office 2 480 m² in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 480 m²
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 480 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of production and storage facilitiesAddress: Minsiy district, Novodvorsky c / s, 4A, di…
$2,11M
Office 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Office 57 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 57 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style two-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the a…
$121,900
Office 67 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 67 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style two-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the a…
$148,000
Office 69 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 69 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-made premises for an office or consumer service premises are for sale. Located in the …
$47,950
Office 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Office 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique office is sold with a restaurant, sp-company, French and Italian bakery on the shor…
$1,50M
Office 27 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 27 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$29,370
Office 525 m² in Suharukia, Belarus
Office 525 m²
Suharukia, Belarus
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/1
A warehouse is sold in the village of Sukhoruki, st. Bazovskaya, 1B-1.   The warehouse…
$600,000
Office 1 228 m² in Kaliadzičy, Belarus
Office 1 228 m²
Kaliadzičy, Belarus
Area 1 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a multifunctional building on the street. Azure 11, Kolyadichi village. The buildin…
$1,20M
Office 25 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 25 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$27,247
Office 400 m² in Novy Dvor, Belarus
Office 400 m²
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Multifunctional premises for sale in the Novy Dvor agricultural complex, 4 km from Minsk, wi…
$195,000
Office 167 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Office 167 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 167 m²
The office is sold in ag. Hatezhino st. Central 10b/10 on the territory of the Office-Square…
$164,800
Office 20 m² in Minsk District, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Minsk District, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale is an office space of 19.2, in the area of the West industrial site. CHP-4 -Fourth …
$21,000
Office 29 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 29 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$31,988
Office 985 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 985 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 985 m²
Floor 1/2
Object area 984.8m2 Office part 68.8m2 on the second floor In addition, easily built wareho…
Price on request
Office 23 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 23 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/6
A bright, renovated office is for sale. Convenient location, secure parking. We will help yo…
Price on request
Office 79 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Office 79 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to your attention a business project. We offer to become an official service of…
$70,000
Office 71 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 71 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style three-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the…
$130,000
Office 1 255 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 1 255 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 255 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive property for business! A separate building near the Moscow Ring Road, office and …
$599,000
Office 141 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 141 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
Urgent! Excellent premises for sale in a commercial building for business in Tarasovo (1 km …
$155,430
Office 105 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 105 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
URGENTLY! The entire 3rd floor is for sale, with ready-made office space in a commercial bui…
$115,280
Office 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Office 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
A 3-storey building is for sale, fully occupied by tenants. The building is located next to …
$695,000
Office 19 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 19 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$23,004
Office 249 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 249 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
An administrative and commercial building, a warehouse and a plot of land are for sale.  Loc…
$220,000
Office 985 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 985 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 985 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of warehouse and administrative premises in neighboring buildingsAddress: Minsk region,…
$776,800
