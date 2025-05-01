Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
4
Zdanovicki selski Savet
4
14 properties total found
Shop 37 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 37 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108.  Ex…
$23,000
Leave a request
Shop 62 m² in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Shop 62 m²
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a specialized retail building. With a current long-term tenant in the person of …
$72,000
Leave a request
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Leave a request
Shop 86 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 86 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale   catering (current cafe) in the center of ag. The colodities. Located at the cross…
$69,000
Leave a request
Shop 21 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
A commercial premises in Borovlyany are sold! Address: agro -horned Lesnoy, st. Mirny, 1…
$45,000
Leave a request
Shop 55 m² in Atolina, Belarus
Shop 55 m²
Atolina, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Retail space for sale in ag. Atolino 55.3 sq.m.! Minsk district, Brest direction! House - sa…
$37,000
Leave a request
Shop 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
A store with an area of ​​92.1 m2 is for sale, located at the address: Minsk district, Mikha…
$85,000
Leave a request
Shop 204 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 204 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
all documentation on request! Agency contract number 1826 from 2023-11-17
$140,000
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 446 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Shop 446 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 446 m²
For sale (we will also consider the rental option) a new building with a modern design for a…
$500,000
Leave a request
Shop 54 m² in Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 54 m²
Scomyslicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-story separate retail space-  shop is for sale. The store is located on a plot of land…
$85,000
Leave a request
Shop 86 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 86 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Great offer ! Sale of finished business: retail store for sale of alcoholic beverages. Taras…
$25,000
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 10 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale an isolated retail space in the shopping center "Crown"! ❤️ Are you looking for the…
$10,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Minsk District

сommercial property
restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
warehouses
Realting.com
Go