Residence Stamn NAUTIS

Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke collection of residences provides world-class amenities and luxury island living, just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s most famous landmarks like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

STAMN Nautis Residences

Project Introduction

Welcome to STAMN Nautis Residences, a new exciting addition to the iconic Dubai Islands. Enjoy island living in this limited-edition community, which offers just 63 residences across eight residential floors. Complete with parking for every resident, the development offers a range of thoughtfully curated spaces from one-bedroom luxury apartments to exquisite four-bedroom townhouses. Every detail of the design reflects Dubai’s growing demand for well-planned wellness spaces, style that naturally blends with the surroundings, and panoramic seaside sophistication.

Intelligent dual-key feature

Selected units also include STAMN' s flexible dual-key entry, where residences can be split for optimal rental income or additional privacy. It’s like having the benefit of two high-end properties in one.

Designed for wellness and relaxation

By boutique designer Horizon, the exterior facade takes inspiration from the waves of the surrounding Arabian Gulf. Each balcony is angled to provide privacy, while maintaining and maximizing the views, while floor-to-ceiling windows provide healthy natural light.

Across the property, residents will enjoy world-class facilities such as an infinity pool and sundeck, well-appointed gym, yoga and pilates studios, and for the ultimate hideaway, a cosy reading nook set in a lush green garden.

From friends to family, everybody is catered for with an outdoor dining and barbecue area, plus separate children' s play areas.

A New Standard for Island Living

STAMN Nautis Residences is in a prime residential location on Dubai Islands, an area that is geared for significant growth over the next few years. Positioned by the government as Dubai’s next iconic island destination, and with billions being invested into infrastructure and landmarks, Dubai Islands will soon be considered on a par with the Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali.

In fact, apartment prices have risen at 22% year-on-year and land values have doubled in the past three years. An attractive seaside community in one of the world’s most exciting cities – it’s easy to see why Dubai Islands is one of the most compelling property areas to purchase.

Payment Plan

A flexible 40/60 payment structure is available for both investors and end users:

10% Downpayment

10% Upon signing Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA)

1% per month from Jan 2026 to Aug 2027

60% on Handover in Q4 2027