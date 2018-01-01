Society House complex with rooftop terrace, rooftop bar and four gardens with panoramic views of the city centre, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

A luxury high-rise complex in the vibrant heart of the vibrant Downtown Dubai area, the city's tourist magnet. Studios and 1-3-bedroom apartments with a unique location and first-class facilities.

Residents enjoy four vertical gardens - green oases with panoramic views of the vibrant Downtown Dubai right inside Society House.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More on facilities: outdoor crossfit box; fitness centre; private cinema; conference and office space; rooftop terrace and bar; 25-metre swimming pool; children's play area; golf simulator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The central area of the city that attracts tourists. Here are the city's main attractions: the Burj Khalifa Tower, the Dubai Mall, the 'singing' fountains and the Dubai Opera House.

Society House is located 4 minutes from Dubai Mall and the singing fountain, and 6 minutes from the Burj Khalifa. Residents of the complex will have a wide choice of restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs.