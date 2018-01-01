  1. Realting.com
  Society House complex with rooftop terrace, rooftop bar and four gardens with panoramic views of the city centre, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Society House complex with rooftop terrace, rooftop bar and four gardens with panoramic views of the city centre, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€533,916
About the complex

A luxury high-rise complex in the vibrant heart of the vibrant Downtown Dubai area, the city's tourist magnet. Studios and 1-3-bedroom apartments with a unique location and first-class facilities.

Residents enjoy four vertical gardens - green oases with panoramic views of the vibrant Downtown Dubai right inside Society House.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More on facilities: outdoor crossfit box; fitness centre; private cinema; conference and office space; rooftop terrace and bar; 25-metre swimming pool; children's play area; golf simulator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The central area of the city that attracts tourists. Here are the city's main attractions: the Burj Khalifa Tower, the Dubai Mall, the 'singing' fountains and the Dubai Opera House.

Society House is located 4 minutes from Dubai Mall and the singing fountain, and 6 minutes from the Burj Khalifa. Residents of the complex will have a wide choice of restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs.

Dubai, UAE

