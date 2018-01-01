25H Heimat

Dubai, UAE

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences ( PTHR ) — 68-story building that combines a residential tower and a luxury hotel « TAG1> from the developer DAMAC Properties, located in Business Bay. In total, 826 residential units are represented in the project. On floors 15 to 25 there are hotel rooms with 1 bedroom with a total area of 78-97 sq.m., and with 2 bedrooms with an area of 127 square meters. m. with all amenities. Each room has a home theater with access to the Paramount movie library. On floors 26 to 63 there are residential studios and apartments with 1 to 3 bedrooms, available for purchase and rental. The area varies from 48 sq.m. up to 137 sq.m. On the top floor there is a panoramic pool with a sun terrace. Infrastructure: The building includes a private Paramount Pictures cinema, luxury shops, restaurants, a lounge area, a spa, a fitness center and a wellness club. For residents and guests of PTHR, amenities such as a spacious parking area, round-the-clock video surveillance, a playground and a pool for children, meeting rooms and events, a sauna and a steam room equipped with a gym are available, barbecue area, laundry services. In addition, the hotel has various retail stores, including grocery stores. Location: The residence is located on the main street of Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road. DXB International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. You can get there by private transport, by taxi or by metro. You can also get to the city center in just a few minutes. Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences is close to famous attractions, large entertainment venues, restaurants and outlets. The famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper is within walking distance of the apartments. Near the building are important social infrastructure facilities. Kindergartens are provided for young children. Secondary educational institutions for schoolchildren work. You can seek qualified medical help at the nearest clinics. And also a 2-minute walk — pharmacies, banks. For food and home goods, PTHR residents can go to markets and supermarkets near the complex. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!