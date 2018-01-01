  1. Realting.com
25H Heimat

Dubai, UAE
from
€553,832
;
15
About the complex

Apartments in the new complex 25H Heimat in Downtown! Apartments for life and investment (ROI - 6.2% in $)! Fully furnished kitchen! Great view of Burj Khalifa! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog!

Due date - 2 quarters. 2027

Amenities: Indoor and outdoor gyms, rooftop yoga pavilion, music room and podcast studio, BBQ area, indoor cinema, co-working space, padel tennis court, table tennis tables, mini golf, large chess, swimming pool and much more.

Location:
25H Heimat is located in the exclusive Downtown Dubai area, in the heart of the emirate.
5–15 minutes - Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, DIFC, City Walk.
20–30 minutes - Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Payment Plan:
20% - down payment
40% under construction
40 - upon completion

We will be happy to answer all your questions, call or write!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
73
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Agency
TRANIO
