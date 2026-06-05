Services

Currently, we have four ongoing projects in Dubai: STAMN ONE and STAMN YUNI, both located in Jumeirah Garden City and positioned near the Dubai Golden Metro Line; and Nautis Residences, located in the core area of Dubai Islands, directly opposite the island’s only commercial mall.



STAMN ONE is under development in the exciting new Jumeirah Garden City, in the heart of Dubai. This modern residential development offers boutique living in a prime central location, with eye-catching architecture and world-class amenities.

STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between the picturesque Jumeirah Beach and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), this project is right on the doorstep of the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, the financial hub of DIFC and the World Trade Center. It’s also an easy walk to Dubai Metro.

Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke collection of residences provides world-class amenities and luxury island living, just a stone’s throw from Dubai’s most famous landmarks like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

In addition, we are preparing to launch our fourth project — MIA TOWER, located beside the Crystal Lagoon in Meydan Horizon, offering 1BR, 2BR, 3BR and other unit types, with fully furnished handover.

MIA TOWER is a premium residential development by STAMN, located in the core of Meydan Horizon, Dubai. Positioned as an eco-oriented residential tower in the heart of the city, the project represents a new benchmark for urban living.