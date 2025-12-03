Residential complex House of WELL

House of WELL is a premium club house on Dubai Islands, created for conscious living and absolute comfort!



House of WELL is an exclusive project from Well Concept Real Estate Development, located in the prestigious coastal area of Dubai Islands.



The interiors are made in warm natural shades using wood, stone and texture materials. High ceilings, thoughtful zoning, soft lighting and panoramic windows form a sense of space, cleanliness and natural light.



Convenience and Wellness Philosophy

House of WELL is built around the idea of Clubhouse Living – bringing together wellness, social and work spaces under one roof.



Residents are provided with:

- Pool on the podium with relaxation zones,

- fitness area and specialized wellness spaces,

- SPA and rest rooms,

- Children's playroom,

- covered and open lounges,

- elegant lobby with concierge,

- Smart Home systems,

- two-stage air and water purification,

This is an important part of the Well Living concept.



The complex is designed to balance work, recovery and social comfort.



Location and availability

House of WELL is located in the heart of Dubai Islands – a promising beachfront cluster with new beaches, shopping areas and yacht marinas.



Travel time to key locations:

- 3 minutes - Dubai Islands Mall

- 5 minutes - Dubai Islands Beach

- 7 minutes - Dubai Islands Marina

- 15 minutes - Dubai International Airport

- 20 minutes - Dubai Frame,

- 25 minutes - DIFC,

30 minutes - Burj Khalifa / Downtown Dubai



The location combines coastal privacy and excellent transport accessibility.



Contact now to get a presentation of the House of WELL, explore the layouts and choose a residence in a clubhouse created for a conscious and harmonious life by the sea.