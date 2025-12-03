  1. Realting.com
Residential complex House of WELL

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$572,608
;
16
ID: 33029
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    13

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

House of WELL is a premium club house on Dubai Islands, created for conscious living and absolute comfort!

House of WELL is an exclusive project from Well Concept Real Estate Development, located in the prestigious coastal area of Dubai Islands.

The interiors are made in warm natural shades using wood, stone and texture materials. High ceilings, thoughtful zoning, soft lighting and panoramic windows form a sense of space, cleanliness and natural light.

Convenience and Wellness Philosophy
House of WELL is built around the idea of Clubhouse Living – bringing together wellness, social and work spaces under one roof.

Residents are provided with:
- Pool on the podium with relaxation zones,
- fitness area and specialized wellness spaces,
- SPA and rest rooms,
- Children's playroom,
- covered and open lounges,
- elegant lobby with concierge,
- Smart Home systems,
- two-stage air and water purification,
This is an important part of the Well Living concept.

The complex is designed to balance work, recovery and social comfort.

Location and availability
House of WELL is located in the heart of Dubai Islands – a promising beachfront cluster with new beaches, shopping areas and yacht marinas.

Travel time to key locations:
- 3 minutes - Dubai Islands Mall
- 5 minutes - Dubai Islands Beach
- 7 minutes - Dubai Islands Marina
- 15 minutes - Dubai International Airport
- 20 minutes - Dubai Frame,
- 25 minutes - DIFC,
30 minutes - Burj Khalifa / Downtown Dubai

The location combines coastal privacy and excellent transport accessibility.

Contact now to get a presentation of the House of WELL, explore the layouts and choose a residence in a clubhouse created for a conscious and harmonious life by the sea.

