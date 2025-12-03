Residential complex Sky Line

Sky Line is a modern architectural design, panoramic views and premium comfort from Peace Homes Group.
Sky Line is a new residential project from Peace Homes Group, created for those who appreciate impressive views, thoughtful architecture and modern urban comfort.
Facilities and infrastructure
Sky Line offers residents a wide range of amenities for recreation, sports and social life:
- stylish pool,
- modern fitness room,
- rest areas and lounge spaces,
- children's play area,
- green walking terraces,
- parking and round-the-clock security.
The infrastructure is focused on creating complete comfort and cozy atmosphere for families and professionals.
Location.
Sky Line is located in a promising part of Dubai (location corresponding to the projects of the Peace Homes Group), providing:
- quick access to the main highways,
- proximity to shopping centers, cafes, schools and parks,
- convenient communication with business areas and recreational clusters.
The project is ideal for those who appreciate the combination of accessibility and a developed urban environment.
Contact now to get a Sky Line presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the most stylish projects from Peace Homes Group.