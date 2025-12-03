  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sky Line

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,220
;
27
ID: 33007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
  The year of construction
  Finishing options
  Number of floors
Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sky Line is a modern architectural design, panoramic views and premium comfort from Peace Homes Group.

Sky Line is a new residential project from Peace Homes Group, created for those who appreciate impressive views, thoughtful architecture and modern urban comfort.

Facilities and infrastructure
Sky Line offers residents a wide range of amenities for recreation, sports and social life:

- stylish pool,
- modern fitness room,
- rest areas and lounge spaces,
- children's play area,
- green walking terraces,
- parking and round-the-clock security.

The infrastructure is focused on creating complete comfort and cozy atmosphere for families and professionals.

Location.
Sky Line is located in a promising part of Dubai (location corresponding to the projects of the Peace Homes Group), providing:

- quick access to the main highways,
- proximity to shopping centers, cafes, schools and parks,
- convenient communication with business areas and recreational clusters.

The project is ideal for those who appreciate the combination of accessibility and a developed urban environment.

Contact now to get a Sky Line presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the most stylish projects from Peace Homes Group.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

