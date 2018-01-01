Residential complex Terrazzo with swimming pools and sports grounds, surrounded by green areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms in a luxury clubhouse in a harmonious green oasis. Actual concept of the clubhouse is complemented by a picturesque green podium and excellent infrastructure for a rest from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

An instalment plan with a convenient payment plan is available.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: infinity pool; private pools in almost all units; courtyard and garden on site; gym; yoga and outdoor sports areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JVC is a comfortable neighbourhood for families with children. JVC has become one of the most popular neighbourhoods for rental housing. The average rent for a one-bedroom flat in JVC increased 15.2% to $13,885 per year.

Terrazzo is adjacent to a completed low-rise development across from Community Park. There are no vacant lots near the project as the community takes its final shape.

There are THE CIRCLE MALL, JSS International School, parks, hospitals and shops nearby.