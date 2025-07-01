Apartment in a new building Signature Flats with Private Pool in Jumeirah Village Circle

Exclusive Flats with Private Pool in Iconic Building in Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a centrally located, family-friendly community in Dubai; offering a mix of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Known for its affordability compared to other upscale areas, JVC is a popular choice for both residents and investors due to its freehold properties and high rental yields. The community boasts a tranquil atmosphere with green spaces, parks, and convenient amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, shops, and restaurants. JVC is well-connected to major roads like Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to key destinations such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates. The diverse demographic and ongoing development contribute to its growing demand and investment potential.

Flats for sale in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai are located just 5 minutes from local markets and public facilities, 9 minutes from Circle Mall, 12 minutes from hospitals and schools, 17 minutes from Dubai Marina and JBR, 20 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project redefines elite living by seamlessly blending elegance and functionality within an impressive 6,424 m² plot. Featuring 47 residential floors with 388 luxury units and 16 retail shops on the ground floor, this exceptional development includes a mechanical floor and a stunning roof terrace for breathtaking views. Residents enjoy an array of lavish amenities, including an infinity pool, a kid’s pool, an outdoor lounge, a paddle tennis court, a juice bar, an outdoor gym, and a versatile multipurpose lawn area. The project embodies mindful living, where sustainability and luxury flourish, offering a lifestyle that celebrates shared spaces and diverse experiences.

The interior of this 1 and 2 -bedrooms project is distinguished by its exclusive private pool, adding a touch of luxury to the refined living space. Designed to maximize natural light and spatial flow, it features elegant flooring, stylish skirting, and sophisticated wall and ceiling finishes. The kitchen is equipped with high-quality cabinets and a full suite of appliances, including a cooking range, sink, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, microwave, oven, and ice maker. The bathroom boasts luxurious finishes, including a sink, WC, shower box, bathtub, and jacuzzi. General specifications include premium door materials, curtain walls, and well-appointed wardrobe panels.

DXB-00146