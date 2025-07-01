  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Signature Flats with Private Pool in Jumeirah Village Circle

Apartment in a new building Signature Flats with Private Pool in Jumeirah Village Circle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$363,764
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    51

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Exclusive Flats with Private Pool in Iconic Building in Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle

Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is a centrally located, family-friendly community in Dubai; offering a mix of villas, townhouses, and apartments. Known for its affordability compared to other upscale areas, JVC is a popular choice for both residents and investors due to its freehold properties and high rental yields. The community boasts a tranquil atmosphere with green spaces, parks, and convenient amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, shops, and restaurants. JVC is well-connected to major roads like Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing easy access to key destinations such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates. The diverse demographic and ongoing development contribute to its growing demand and investment potential.

Flats for sale in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai are located just 5 minutes from local markets and public facilities, 9 minutes from Circle Mall, 12 minutes from hospitals and schools, 17 minutes from Dubai Marina and JBR, 20 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project redefines elite living by seamlessly blending elegance and functionality within an impressive 6,424 m² plot. Featuring 47 residential floors with 388 luxury units and 16 retail shops on the ground floor, this exceptional development includes a mechanical floor and a stunning roof terrace for breathtaking views. Residents enjoy an array of lavish amenities, including an infinity pool, a kid’s pool, an outdoor lounge, a paddle tennis court, a juice bar, an outdoor gym, and a versatile multipurpose lawn area. The project embodies mindful living, where sustainability and luxury flourish, offering a lifestyle that celebrates shared spaces and diverse experiences.

The interior of this 1 and 2 -bedrooms project is distinguished by its exclusive private pool, adding a touch of luxury to the refined living space. Designed to maximize natural light and spatial flow, it features elegant flooring, stylish skirting, and sophisticated wall and ceiling finishes. The kitchen is equipped with high-quality cabinets and a full suite of appliances, including a cooking range, sink, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, microwave, oven, and ice maker. The bathroom boasts luxurious finishes, including a sink, WC, shower box, bathtub, and jacuzzi. General specifications include premium door materials, curtain walls, and well-appointed wardrobe panels.


DXB-00146

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence 360 Riverside Crescent with swimming pools and restaurants close to the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$877,560
Residential complex Evergreens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$151,781
Residential complex Franck Muller Aeternitas
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$750,685
Residential complex Casa Canal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,13M
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$123,288
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Signature Flats with Private Pool in Jumeirah Village Circle
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$363,764
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$445,003
The residence features lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, a business center, a cafe, a kids' pool and a playground, a barbecue area, a library, a gym, a dance studio, a mini golf course, sports grounds, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a beauty salon, a yoga deck, a health club. Completion - 3rd qu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Show all Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Presenting, The Cloud Tower at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), new residential buildings by Tiger Properties are the home to a wide mix of modern apartments in Dubai, UAE. Comprising of two high-rise towers, the development is aimed towards looking for sophisticated and premium homes at an …
Agency
MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER
Leave a request
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Show all Residential complex One Central
Residential complex One Central
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$198,423
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Apartments in the innovative One Central project in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah! Panoramic sea views! Convenient location! A great option for living and investing! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: an infinity pool on the roof,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications