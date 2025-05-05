  1. Realting.com
  Duplex apartments with panoramic views in the new luxury Address Grand Downtown Residence, in the prestigious area of Downtown, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Duplex apartments with panoramic views in the new luxury Address Grand Downtown Residence, in the prestigious area of Downtown, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,80M
14/04/2025
$6,76M
13/04/2025
$6,76M
12/04/2025
$6,79M
11/04/2025
$6,94M
10/04/2025
$6,97M
09/04/2025
$7,01M
08/04/2025
$7,00M
06/04/2025
$7,01M
05/04/2025
$6,94M
04/04/2025
$7,04M
03/04/2025
$7,11M
02/04/2025
$7,10M
01/04/2025
$7,08M
30/03/2025
$7,06M
29/03/2025
$7,11M
28/03/2025
$7,14M
27/03/2025
$7,11M
26/03/2025
$7,11M
25/03/2025
$7,09M
24/03/2025
$7,06M
;
3
ID: 25216
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430389
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Address Grand Downtown by Nshama is the embodiment of elegance and luxury in the heart of Dubai. The 56-storey premium residential complex offers the ideal balance between refined design, comfort and dynamic urban life. Modern architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies allows to enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa, fountains and urban landscape. High-class finishing and thought-out layouts create the atmosphere of sophisticated style and coziness, where every element of the space is thought out to the last detail.

Perfect amenities make Address Grand Downtown the exceptional place for life and investment. The panoramic infinity pool, the fitness center, the spa area, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds are waiting for residents. Concierge service and 24/7 security ensure maximum comfort and safety. Investors will see value in high profitability level and the location prestige, making purchase of the real estate secure investment here.

Amenities:

  • roof-top panoramic pool
  • exclusive wellness center
  • The Grand Club
  • spacious lounge areas
  • concierge and private driver services

Completion — 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 70/30.

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only finishing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Live in the center of the action - the project is located in the prestigious area of Downtown Dubai, within walking distance of the most significant landmarks of the megapolis. Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and famous Dubai Fountain are nearby. The area has well-developed infrastructure: luxury restaurants, global brand boutiques, business centers and green areas for recreation. Convenient traffic intersections ensure quick access to any part of the city, making the complex attractive for both living, and rent.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Leave a request
