  Residential complex New V-Suites Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and co-working spaces, 2 minutes away from the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New V-Suites Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and co-working spaces, 2 minutes away from the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$441,974
3
ID: 26716
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2466794
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

V-Suites is a remarkable residential project in the heart of the business capital of Dubai, Business Bay area. Here, everything is created for those, who choose the best thoroughgoing.

V-Suites offers fully furnished residences with refined interiors, customised using premium Italian furniture and finishing. Every detail of the interior is thought out - from branded kitchen appliances with a built-in fridge, a dishwasher and an oven to luxury European sanitary ware. "Smart Home" system ensures complete control of lighting, climate and safety, allowing to enjoy comfort, controlling your space in one touch.

Residents get access to the amenities and the exclusive atmosphere of a private club. The spacious lounge area in the lobby meets you, surrounding with tranquil elegance. There are conference and meeting rooms, co-working areas and a cozy business cafe for business meetings - everything you need for efficient work and inspiration. Those, who want to relax and recharge the batteries, will appreciate a wellness center, a spacious gym, a sports ground, meditation areas, a zen garden and swimming pools. The outdoor cinema will give unforgettable evenings with a view of night Dubai, and the barbecue area will turn every dinner into a warm meeting for your loved ones and friends. Concierge service, around-the-clock security - everything is arranged in order that you can focus on the main thing, without being distracted by trivia.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • outdoor cinema
  • gym
  • wellness center
  • meditation areas
  • billiards
  • conference rooms
  • co-working spaces
  • sports ground
  • zen garden
  • concierge service
  • around-the-clock security

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 50/50 (post-handover)

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 2 minutes - Dubai Canal
  • 7 minutes - Metro Station
  • 8 minutes - Dubai Mall
  • 8 minutes - Dubai Opera
  • 10 minutes - Jumeirah Beach
  • 11 minutes - Burj Khalifa
  • 12 minutes - DIFC
  • 24 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

