Residential complex New V-Suites Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and co-working spaces, 2 minutes away from the canal, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

V-Suites is a remarkable residential project in the heart of the business capital of Dubai, Business Bay area. Here, everything is created for those, who choose the best thoroughgoing.

V-Suites offers fully furnished residences with refined interiors, customised using premium Italian furniture and finishing. Every detail of the interior is thought out - from branded kitchen appliances with a built-in fridge, a dishwasher and an oven to luxury European sanitary ware. "Smart Home" system ensures complete control of lighting, climate and safety, allowing to enjoy comfort, controlling your space in one touch.

Residents get access to the amenities and the exclusive atmosphere of a private club. The spacious lounge area in the lobby meets you, surrounding with tranquil elegance. There are conference and meeting rooms, co-working areas and a cozy business cafe for business meetings - everything you need for efficient work and inspiration. Those, who want to relax and recharge the batteries, will appreciate a wellness center, a spacious gym, a sports ground, meditation areas, a zen garden and swimming pools. The outdoor cinema will give unforgettable evenings with a view of night Dubai, and the barbecue area will turn every dinner into a warm meeting for your loved ones and friends. Concierge service, around-the-clock security - everything is arranged in order that you can focus on the main thing, without being distracted by trivia.

Amenities:

swimming pools

outdoor cinema

gym

wellness center

meditation areas

billiards

conference rooms

co-working spaces

sports ground

zen garden

concierge service

around-the-clock security

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 50/50 (post-handover)

Features of the flats

Fully furnished

2 minutes - Dubai Canal

7 minutes - Metro Station

8 minutes - Dubai Mall

8 minutes - Dubai Opera

10 minutes - Jumeirah Beach

11 minutes - Burj Khalifa

12 minutes - DIFC

24 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Location and nearby infrastructure