Aysha Residence

Dubai, UAE
from
€362,498
;
5
About the complex

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital?
Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today!
- The growth of the market and the economy of the country.
- Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR!
- We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely.
- Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means.
- Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country.
- Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies.
- Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents.
- Assistance in the resale of property and income.

Residence in the new Aysha complex on Maryam Island. The complex is located along the lagoon of Al-Khan.

The project is proud of carefully thought-out amenities that provide residents with a luxurious and comprehensive lifestyle. The modern gym and refreshing pool are designed for fitness enthusiasts, and green spaces and beach areas offer a relaxing holiday setting.

The complex is located in close proximity to the embankment of Maryam Island and provides residents with direct access to the Al-Khan lagoon. Offering many shopping and entertainment venues for residents and visitors, the promenade is a place where residents can meet, communicate, play sports and enjoy everything that can offer a lifestyle on the promenade.

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
40% - under construction
50% - upon completion
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
6
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 101.0
Price per m², EUR 3,589
Apartment price, EUR 362,498
New building location
Dubai, UAE

