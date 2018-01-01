Aysha Residence

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital?

Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today!

- The growth of the market and the economy of the country.

- Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR!

- We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely.

- Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means.

- Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country.

- Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies.

- Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents.

- Assistance in the resale of property and income.



Residence in the new Aysha complex on Maryam Island. The complex is located along the lagoon of Al-Khan.



The project is proud of carefully thought-out amenities that provide residents with a luxurious and comprehensive lifestyle. The modern gym and refreshing pool are designed for fitness enthusiasts, and green spaces and beach areas offer a relaxing holiday setting.



The complex is located in close proximity to the embankment of Maryam Island and provides residents with direct access to the Al-Khan lagoon. Offering many shopping and entertainment venues for residents and visitors, the promenade is a place where residents can meet, communicate, play sports and enjoy everything that can offer a lifestyle on the promenade.



Payment Plan:

10% - down payment

40% - under construction

50% - upon completion

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!