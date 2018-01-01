  1. Realting.com
Turkey, 454080, г. Челябинск, ул. Труда, д. 174, офис 89Т,
DDA Real Estate
Real estate agency
2007
English, Русский, Türkçe
dda-re.com/about
Company description

The international real estate agency in the UAE, Turkey, Thailand and Georgia, established in 2007, is part of the « Business-Lawyer » group of companies. The only company on the market that has more than 300 offices in Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, offices in Kazakhstan, Turkey and a head office in Dubai.

We will select for you real estate for investment, rental or accommodation absolutely free with full support for the transaction ( our developer pays for our work ).

 

Our agents in Turkey
ddarealestatend@bk.ru
1 properties
Agencies nearby
Gemahmutlar

We are trusted by thousands of people.

-Free registration. No hidden commission We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.

-Free evaluation. Market value You can easily evaluate the benefits, calculate the investment profit and all the prospects from your acquisition.

-Offices all over the world Money transfers for the purchase of real estate without restrictions. You will get the most profitable and safe options.

Right Home real estate consultancy
47 properties

Right Home is a leading company specializing in real estate consultancy and brokerage. We help buyers to buy and sellers to sell. We provide luxury apartments, smart homes, elegantly designed offices, modern constructions and all consultancy services. Our head office located in Istanbul, Turkey.

Our Vision We take great pride in being more than just another real estate agency. We aim to develop long-lasting relationships with our clients by offering exceptional services and meeting customer's utmost satisfaction. Our goal is to earn your trust and make sure you are comfortable with the process of buying a home in Turkey from start to finish. Our Mission At Right Home, clients are on our top priority. We are dedicated to giving you the very best experience finding the Right Home! We have a team of real estate consultants, who are available for you for any needs that might arise. Our Goal Our goal is to be a point of reference in everything related to real estate in Turkey. We believe that if you are not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job. We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.

Gold Mark Estate
389 properties

Our Company is one of the most dynamic companies of the Cyprus Real Estate Market and has a structure that exceeds the borders of the TRNC with its experience in the Real Estate Sector, serving many areas. Goldman Estates Ltd. was founded in September 2015 by Erman Esentuna, Osman Oran and Durmuş Özgen. With its experienced directors and consultants, we have risen to a great deal in our first year in TRNC real estate world. Erman Esentuna and Osman Oran have twelve years career experience in real estate and construction sector in TRNC. Unlike other real estate agents, the two participating in the Real Estate Fair in Russia, China, Europe and Middle East Real Estate Markets exceeded 100 and they made a rapid entry into their private business life with Goldmark Estates Ltd thanks to the wide cooperation Nertwork. Within the first year after the foundation of our company, our company got more motivation by receiving the best real estate company award from Real Estate Sector in TRNC real estate awards. Thanks to its extensive foreign contacts and business partnerships, unlike other real estate agents in Iran, the Arab countries, Russian speaking countries, Scandinavian and European countries, as well as we offer high quality services in many areas with activities in Turkey and our offices.

Ünal İnşaat Antalya
10 properties

Our company has been operating in Antalya for 10 years. We are a real estate agency where you can always find the options that suit you. Our experienced and friendly staff will be happy advise you on any questions. Our two branches are located in Antalya, the Kepez and Doshamalty districts. Our agency will select the best real estate options for you in any area of Antalya. We have a large portfolio with objects for any budget.  You can view our portfolio on our website www.unalinsaatantalya.com.  For Ünal İnşaat Gayrimenkul, customer satisfaction is always in first place. You are accompanied by our experienced staff from the very beginning to the end of the transaction. Its founder, Ali Unal, was born in 1990 in the village of Tefenni Hasanpasha, Antalya, and graduated from the Faculty of Civil Engineers of the University in Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy

 

Alanya Eiendom
17 properties

Alanya eiendom is a leading real estate agency and construction company, offering also real estate valuation and after sales services. Our company has many years of experience and professionalism and offers you the highest quality service. Our company occupies a special place in the real estate market of Alanya, we have proven ourselves by conducting more than 1000 transactions for the sale of apartments, villas, plots of land. We make the process of investing and managing real estate as simple and quick as possible for you. We work with you to develop an individual strategy based on your mission, vision and ultimate goals. We have all the necessary resources and experience to reliably conduct transactions on the buying and selling of property, registration of all necessary documents. Our company offers you to take advantage of our experience when investing in real estate, conducting all legal procedures, on the most favorable conditions for you. Alanya eiendom has been operating in the real estate market since 2003 (certificate number 10440) and has vast experience in successful operations. Our experienced specialists are well versed in all the nuances of the real estate market and will be able to advise you. We will be with you from the moment you applied to us until the very last document processing procedure. Let us be your partners and enjoy more efficient property management using our experience. Your success is our success! We provide the following services at a professional level: free viewing tours to show real estate to our clients, after-sale services: residence permits, resolving issues in state authorities, looking after your real estate, selling real estate and preparing a full package of documents, assistance in resolving legal issues, selecting investment proposals , opening a legal entity, analysis of the current economic situation, interior design and furnishing of real estate. Our after-sales service help our customers move and livie in Turkey more comfortably and safely. At our office you will be greeted by friendly staff who speak English, Arabic, Dutch, French, Swedish, Norwegian, Russian and German. Our services include, in addition to sales, also transfer from/to the airport, opening a bank account, obtaining a tax number, insurance, tapu, furnishing your property, assistance with obtaining a mortgage. We participate in many foreign exhibitions. Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, England, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Russia and Kazakhstan, Ukraine, you can contact us. If necessary, we can provide you with the services of a sworn translator (English, Russian, Swedish), also an independent lawyer. We guarantee the lowest prices for villas and apartments in Alanya and after-sales service from our company. We draw up annual real estate insurance, pay electricity and water bills, check all real estate objects once a month, pay real estate tax, and rent out your property, if you want to re-sell your property we can also do it for you. We have online service for our customers, you can check your apartment online and print all payment documents regarding your real estate. We thank you for choosing Alanyaeiendom.

