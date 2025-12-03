  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. DDA Real Estate

DDA Real Estate

United Arab Emirates, Dubai
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Website
Website
dda-realestate.com
Working time
Open now
About the agency

DDA Real Estate is an international real estate agency specializing in the UAE, Thailand and Bali markets. We help clients buy, sell and profitably invest in foreign real estate, fully accompanying the process from the first consultation to obtaining keys and residence documents.

Founded in 2007, DDA Real Estate has grown from a local agency to an international expert. Today, our team brings together experienced brokers, lawyers, financial consultants and relocation specialists, which allows us to solve any turnkey requests — from choosing apartments to applying for a mortgage, opening a bank account and obtaining a resident visa.

Why choose DDA Real Estate:

  • 18+ years of expertise in the international market
  • access to closed facilities and projects from major developers
  • full transaction support in one company
  • assistance in obtaining a mortgage for foreigners, opening an account, registering a company
  • post-purchase support: rental, facility management, resale
  • honest recommendations and personal selection for the client's goals: investment, relocation, passive income or a second home

We don't sell square footage — we solve the client's problems.

DDA Real Estate selects a project for your strategy: capital preservation, profit, relocation or diversification. We conduct the transaction before the result and stay with the client even after the purchase.

Services

Our services cover the full range of needs:

  • purchase and sale of apartments, villas, land plots and commercial facilities;
  • rental and management of real estate;
  • mortgages and installment programs without %;
  • insurance, apartment acceptance (snagging), connection of utilities;
  • legal support, company registration, visa processing and inheritance documents.

We cooperate directly with leading developers, which allows us to offer exclusive conditions and the best prices for new buildings.

Our partners
5 agencies 2 developers 1 agent
We recommend
Residential (22) New buildings (28) Agents (2)
Show more
New buildings
See all 1 011 new buildings
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Show all Villa Farm Gardens 2
Villa Farm Gardens 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,97M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Farm Gardens 2 community! Profitable investment! High rental yield - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Amenities: children's playgrounds, yoga areas, animal farm, sports fields, botanical garden, outdoor picnic areas, gym and fitness center, childre…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Show all Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Se…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Show all Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$466,314
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 53
Luxurious apartments with functional layouts in the new project Skyscape Avenue in Bukadra! Panoramic views of the cityscape! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! First-class amenities! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment pla…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Show all Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$354,613
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey villas with a roof terrace!Elegant 1-storey villas in the quiet area of Huai Yai (Pataya) are ideal for a family holiday or investment with a private pool and a panoramic terrace.Villa Larelana was designed with all needs in mind, organically combining functionality with ae…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Show all Villa MONO Champaca
Villa MONO Champaca
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$524,059
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas with many amenities and developed infrastructure!Potential rental yield: ~6%!Minimalist premium design in tropical style!Furniture and decoration: fully equipped kitchen (window, refrigerator, stove, hood), built-in wardrobes, guest bathroom, pantry.MONO Champaca - exclusive on…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 2 3
Our agents
Anastasia Gorbunova
Anastasia Gorbunova
2 665 properties
Julia Petrova
Julia Petrova
29 properties
Natalya Ryzih
Natalya Ryzih
30 properties
Agencies nearby
DOM REAL ESTATE
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 19 Residential property 356 Сommercial properties 1
If you are planning to buy an apartment in order to profitably resell it or rent it out, select the “for investment” option. If you are looking for accommodation for yourself, recreation is your point "for life".
Leave a request
MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2014
New buildings 5 Residential property 2
MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKERS is a Dubai based real estate brokerage company with the workforce of multilingual,  multinational, expert realty consultants having in-depth knowledge of Dubai realty. We provide our discerning clients with comprehensive & efficient  real estate services an…
Leave a request
PH Real Estate
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
New buildings 2 Residential property 4
PH Real Estate Brokers has built an impeccable reputation in the marketplace, recognized for its honesty, integrity and success rate when dealing with both first time buyers and seasoned investors. Our clients rely on our expertise to make informed choices for them in the residential real e…
Leave a request
Golden Gateway Real Estate Brokers
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2011
A high-touch real estate known for our extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to client Expect to receive a tailor-made solution to meet your investment requirements depending on whether the emphasis is location, price or a financial budget. We guide our clients through the entire…
Leave a request
Alamodi real estate
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2020
Residential property 1
The unique agency offers no commission on most of the properties. Abdalla Alamodi Real Estate Brokerage was founded with a clear goal in mind: to offer clear, sufficient, and honest advice to home buyers and property investors from all over the world and especially GCC countries. In order…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Realting.com
Go