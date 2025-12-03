DDA Real Estate is an international real estate agency specializing in the UAE, Thailand and Bali markets. We help clients buy, sell and profitably invest in foreign real estate, fully accompanying the process from the first consultation to obtaining keys and residence documents.
Founded in 2007, DDA Real Estate has grown from a local agency to an international expert. Today, our team brings together experienced brokers, lawyers, financial consultants and relocation specialists, which allows us to solve any turnkey requests — from choosing apartments to applying for a mortgage, opening a bank account and obtaining a resident visa.
Why choose DDA Real Estate:
We don't sell square footage — we solve the client's problems.
DDA Real Estate selects a project for your strategy: capital preservation, profit, relocation or diversification. We conduct the transaction before the result and stay with the client even after the purchase.
Our services cover the full range of needs:
We cooperate directly with leading developers, which allows us to offer exclusive conditions and the best prices for new buildings.