Residential complex ILUKA RESIDENCES V nalicii bolee 4 kvartir

New Residential Complex ''Iluka Residences'' is a new 11-storey residential complex in Dubai.
The project offers thoughtfully designed apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms, providing comfort and tranquility. All units feature light beige tones with designer finishes, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, a smart home system, and private pools.
The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a fitness center, yoga and meditation zones, a children's playground, an infinity pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area, covered parking, and leisure areas.
Located on Marina Boulevard, Dubai Islands, the neighborhood seamlessly combines modern residences, hotels, resorts, recreational zones, and world-class golf courses with sea views.
Within a 10–15-minute radius, residents have access to:
— Al Baraha Government Service
— Clinics: Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic
— Schools: Al Manar Tarbiya, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School
The islands are connected to the mainland via the Infinity Bridge, which leads to Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.
Travel times:
— 7 minutes to Gold Souk
— 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach
— 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai
— 25 minutes to Burj Al Arab
— 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport
Prices:
From 463K to 874K EUR
Handover:
3rd Quarter of 2026
Service Charges:
49.07 EUR/m² per year
Furnishing:
Partially furnished with kitchen appliances
NOC:
30.00%
Included:
Parking
Prices are based on a 50/50 payment plan.