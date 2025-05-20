Residential complex ILUKA RESIDENCES V nalicii bolee 4 kvartir

New Residential Complex ''Iluka Residences'' is a new 11-storey residential complex in Dubai.

The project offers thoughtfully designed apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms, providing comfort and tranquility. All units feature light beige tones with designer finishes, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, a smart home system, and private pools.

The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a fitness center, yoga and meditation zones, a children's playground, an infinity pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area, covered parking, and leisure areas.

Located on Marina Boulevard, Dubai Islands, the neighborhood seamlessly combines modern residences, hotels, resorts, recreational zones, and world-class golf courses with sea views.

Within a 10–15-minute radius, residents have access to:

— Al Baraha Government Service

— Clinics: Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic

— Schools: Al Manar Tarbiya, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School

The islands are connected to the mainland via the Infinity Bridge, which leads to Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.

Travel times:

— 7 minutes to Gold Souk

— 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach

— 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai

— 25 minutes to Burj Al Arab

— 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport

Prices:

From 463K to 874K EUR

Handover:

3rd Quarter of 2026

Service Charges:

49.07 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:

Partially furnished with kitchen appliances

NOC:

30.00%

Included:

Parking

Prices are based on a 50/50 payment plan.