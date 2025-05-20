  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex ILUKA RESIDENCES V nalicii bolee 4 kvartir

Residential complex ILUKA RESIDENCES V nalicii bolee 4 kvartir

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,160
from
$6,965/m²
;
6
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26243
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

New Residential Complex ''Iluka Residences'' is a new 11-storey residential complex in Dubai.

The project offers thoughtfully designed apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms, providing comfort and tranquility. All units feature light beige tones with designer finishes, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, a smart home system, and private pools.

The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a fitness center, yoga and meditation zones, a children's playground, an infinity pool, sauna, cinema, barbecue area, covered parking, and leisure areas.

Located on Marina Boulevard, Dubai Islands, the neighborhood seamlessly combines modern residences, hotels, resorts, recreational zones, and world-class golf courses with sea views.

Within a 10–15-minute radius, residents have access to:
— Al Baraha Government Service
— Clinics: Clinicare Naif, Al Fallah Medical Clinic
— Schools: Al Manar Tarbiya, Tiny Tots Nursery, Toledo School

The islands are connected to the mainland via the Infinity Bridge, which leads to Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.
Travel times:
— 7 minutes to Gold Souk
— 10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach
— 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai
— 25 minutes to Burj Al Arab
— 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport

 

Prices:
From 463K to 874K EUR

Handover:
3rd Quarter of 2026

Service Charges:
49.07 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:
Partially furnished with kitchen appliances

NOC:
30.00%

Included:
Parking

Prices are based on a 50/50 payment plan.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex ILUKA RESIDENCES V nalicii bolee 4 kvartir
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,160
