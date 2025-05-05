Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

The exclusive residential complex is situated in one of the most prestigious locations of Dubai Island. The project offers you the rare opportunity to become the owner of a beachfront residence, where wonderful design is combined with seclusion and natural harmony. Villa del DIVOS is the embodiment of modern luxury lifestyle. The unique architecture, inspired by nature, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of Arabian Gulf azure waters are waiting for you. Every evening is full of warmth of golden sunsets above the endless horizon here.

Elegant apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 3-bedroom duplexes and luxury 4-bedroom penthouses, which are designed with consideration to the highest comfort and aesthetics standards, are available. Italian marble, built-in wardrobes with internal lighting, SMEG appliances, bathrooms with finishing by designer Tom Dixon and Antonio Lupi sanitary ware - every detail is thought out to the last detail, creating the feeling of absolute perfection.

In the territory of Villa del DIVOS, there is a wide range of exclusive amenities. Infinity pools with a panoramic sea view, a fitness center with the best Technogym equipment for maximum result, an outdoor terrace with a garden and a barbecue area for warm meetings with family and friends, as well as a yoga area, a spa, a sauna and cryotherapy. The outdoor cinema and the club lounge are ideal for vivid impressions and unforgettable evenings. Residents gain access to the exclusive beach club, which will open in 2027, carrying the private beach, fine restaurants and luxury atmosphere.

Amenities:

infinity pool

fitness center with Technogym equipment

designer solutions by Tom Dixon

terrace with a garden

barbecue area

outdoor cinema

beach club

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (35/65)

Features of the flats

Kitchen is included, Smeg appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, Michelin-starred restaurants and the largest shopping malls are just 20 minutes drive away. Here, you can enjoy dynamic urban life without leaving the atmosphere of seclusion and harmony with nature.