Residential complex New District One Naya Residences with swimming pools, a lagoon and an interactive fountain, District One, Dubai, UAE

District One Naya Residences is a space, full of light. energy and inspiration. This community, created for proper rest, active lifestyle and comfort. The oasis of greenery and tranquility, surrounded by the dynamic megapolis, offers secluded walking alleys, spacious parks, and equipped recreation areas, which make usual moments really unforgettable. The project incudes three elegant towers. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms with fully equipped kitchens are available.

Residents of the complex enjoy the unique range of resort and sports facilities in the gated territory. Crystal-clear lagoon, infinity pool, interactive fountain. 60% of the territory are occupied by the equipped natural spaces - shadowy gardens, landscaped walking paths and lounge areas create the cozy and quiet atmosphere. Spacious trails are made among picturesque landscapes, ensuring the ideal place for morning runs, walks and outdoor sports. The thought-out sports infrastructure includes yoga areas, a gym, sports grounds, allowing to keep active and healthy lifestyle. There are also paddle courts, a table tennis area, and an outdoor fitness area. There are equipped kids' playgrounds, where children can have a good time safely. The multifunctional room and the amphitheater are the ideal space for outdoor events, movie screenings, and meetings with friends.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

interactive fountain

kids' play grounds and play rooms

barbecue areas

fitness center

outdoor fitness area

paddle courts

table tennis

multifunctional room

Completion - December, 2028.

Payment plan (65/35)

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Set within the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One is an exclusive gateway to the city’s finest experiences. Just moments from Business Bay, DIFC, and Dubai International Airport, this sought-after location offers a rare balance of privacy and connectivity.