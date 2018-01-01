Tall residential complex with artificial lakes and sandy beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

A sleek skyscraper in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations, Palm Jumeirah Island. The architecture of Como Residences is characterised by the smooth lines of the façade, inspired by the sea waves, and a cascade of artificial lakes. The tower has apartments, duplexes and a penthouse.

This elegant tower towers over the area, blending seamlessly into the landscape of luxury resorts, shops, entertainment venues and restaurants.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More about infrastructure: swimming pool with sandy beach, several infinity pools, gym, spa and wellness centre, squash courts, padel tennis courts, café, business centre with meeting rooms, 3-6 parking spaces (depending on the flat).

Location and nearby infrastructure

On Palm Jumeirah Island, surrounded by the major attractions of Dubai. Near Como Residences is Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium and Nakheel Mall with over 300 shops.

From Como Residences, you can reach Dubai Marina in 10 minutes by car, Downtown and Business Bay in 20 minutes and the airport in 25 minutes.