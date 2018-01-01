  1. Realting.com
  Tall residential complex with artificial lakes and sandy beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

A sleek skyscraper in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations, Palm Jumeirah Island. The architecture of Como Residences is characterised by the smooth lines of the façade, inspired by the sea waves, and a cascade of artificial lakes. The tower has apartments, duplexes and a penthouse.

This elegant tower towers over the area, blending seamlessly into the landscape of luxury resorts, shops, entertainment venues and restaurants.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More about infrastructure: swimming pool with sandy beach, several infinity pools, gym, spa and wellness centre, squash courts, padel tennis courts, café, business centre with meeting rooms, 3-6 parking spaces (depending on the flat).

Location and nearby infrastructure

On Palm Jumeirah Island, surrounded by the major attractions of Dubai. Near Como Residences is Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium and Nakheel Mall with over 300 shops.

From Como Residences, you can reach Dubai Marina in 10 minutes by car, Downtown and Business Bay in 20 minutes and the airport in 25 minutes.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€378,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington. Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 905 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Emergency exits Fire facilities Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Barbeque area Green surrounding School & Institute Community Hall Sports court Fitness centre Sunken Seating Tennis & Basketball court Pet area Splash pad Outdoor games zone Hotel-like drop off area Cinema room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Dubai, UAE
from
€278,783
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, green areas, a barbecue area, a games room, a yoga studio, a co-working area, security and video surveillance, a parking, a spa area, sports grounds, a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the bank of Dubai Creek Canal, near international schools and 5-star resorts, an airport and places of interest. Al Jaddaf is considered one of the safest areas of Dubai.
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,86M
Area 303 m²
1 property 1
DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Raffles Residence – limited collection of residences, penthouses and villas. This closed complex of coastal real estate properties ready for arrival for people with a sophisticated taste and connoisseurs of a luxurious life. Located in the western part of the crescent, the complex surrounded itself with well-groomed gardens, the best hotels of world brands, entertainment venues, snow-white beaches. Branded residences are surrounded by greenery and palm trees, which reflect a true luxury. Each residence has a comprehensive furniture and high-quality finishes. Also, all residences are equipped with handmade furniture and luxury plumbing. Infrastructure: - Beach club and restaurant; - Cinq Mode SPA; - Jacuzzi ( Pearl bath ); - Jazz bar; - Mini golf; - Private beach; - Private cinema; - Separate elevators in the penthouse; - Private pool and jacuzzi on terraces in the penthouse; - Raffles Open Air / Indoor Children's Club; - Ultra-modern gym; - Yoga Studio. Location: The Raffles The Palm Dubai has a favorable location – project located on the western crescent of Palm Jumeirah, in close proximity to the areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Media City, Al Sufouh and Emirates Hills 2. All of these locations can be reached in about 10 – 20 minutes by car. Crescent Road passes near the complex, providing quick access to other parts of Palm Jumeirah. Travel time from the Raffles The Palm Dubai residential complex to Al Maktuma International Airport ( DWC ) will take about 40 minutes. Thanks to their favorable location on the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, residents and guests of the Raffles The Palm Dubai will be able to easily reach all kinds of restaurants, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dolphin Bay, Atlantis The Palm resort, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free!
