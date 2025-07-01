Residential complex New residence Avenue Park Towers with swimming pools and a park close to a metro station and the international airport, Wasl 1, Dubai, UAE

Avenue Park Towers is a new residential project, where dynamics of the urban life and natural tranquility are combined. The architectural and interior solution of the project reflects combination of modern style and refined elegance. Spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows, high-quality finishing materials and design elements, inspired by nature, create the atmosphere of coziness and harmony.

The ideally thought-out space, combining residential, commercial and retail areas, is waiting for you. There are stylish lounge areas, a large swimming pool, barbecue areas and kids' playgrounds for recreation. Those, who like active lifestyle, will appreciate the modern gym with a sauna. And for walks and relaxation, picturesque Zabeel park is within walking proximity. Convenience, luxury and style are combined with advantageous location and premium infrastructure here.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playgrounds

barbecue area

gym

sauna

park

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 60/40.

Features of the flats

Only fitted kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of the project is one of its main advantages. A metro station, which ensures convenient communication with all points of the city, is just 1 minute walk away. The way to Sheikh Zayed Road and worldwide renowned World Trade Centre will take five minutes, and to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa - just 12 minutes. For international travellers, the important factor will become proximity to Dubai International Airport - just 15 minutes drive away. Such location makes Avenue Park Towers the ideal choice for both life and investment.