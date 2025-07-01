  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Residential complex Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,000
;
17
ID: 32594
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Discover Mi Casa by London Gate, an exclusive pre-sale project in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. This impressive complex offers modern studios starting at AED 750,000, one-bedroom apartments starting at AED 1.2 million, and spacious two-bedroom options starting at AED 1.9 million.

 

Designed for both savvy investors and future homeowners, Mi Casa offers a unique 30/70 payment plan that makes purchasing more affordable. Located in a promising area with high rental yield potential, this project represents an excellent opportunity for long-term capital growth.

 

Don't miss your chance—register in advance to secure the best apartments and prices. Sales launch coming soon! Mi Casa combines stylish living comfort with attractive investment prospects.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Ask all your questions
