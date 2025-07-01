  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
$781,000
17
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combining contemporary style and simplicity. Residents can enjoy world-class amenities, including indoor and outdoor gyms, swimming pools, children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a dog park, shops and restaurants, as well as special communal areas. With 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance services, Vida offers complete comfort. Located within walking distance of iconic cultural attractions such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, prestigious schools, pristine beaches, and vibrant community centers, Vida Residences invites you to live a life full of experiences in the thriving, creative community of Saadiyat Island.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential complex SKYROS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,000
Apartment building Vista
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Apartment building EMAAR Beachfront
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,16M
Residential complex Azizi Beach Oasis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$225,351
Residential complex New Evora Residences with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$713,363
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$781,000
Other complexes
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Apartment building Opportunity next to the new Casino sea side, sea views, on Marjan Island!
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,382
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 32
Colibri Views by Major Developers – Elevate Your Life in RAK Central. Luxury Living with Casino-View Prestige, Smart Comfort & Strong ROI Potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s Fastest-Growing Urban Hub Prime Location: The New Power Address in RAK Located in RAK Central, just minutes f…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New project Interstellar Tower with swimming pools and co-working spaces, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,354
Discover a new level of urban life in the heart of the cozy and picturesque area of Jumeirah Village Triangle - Interstellar Tower project combines architectural inspiration and innovations with comfort and secluded atmosphere. This modern residential complex offers spacious apartments with …
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$397,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 101 m²
1 real estate property 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0
397,778
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
