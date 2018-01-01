Budget apartments in the new Royal Park complex in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Yield from 10%! Green area! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog!
Due date - 2 quarters. 2027
Amenities: private parking, swimming pool, children's pool, gym, children's playground, recreation area, giant chess court, picturesque garden, BBQ area.
Location:
The Royal Park residential complex is located in the new eco-district of Abu Dhabi Masdar City. The project has convenient access to major transport arteries of the city Al Diyafah Street and Al Bandar.
1 min - Masdar City Central Park;
1 min - Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence;
3 min - Masdar Solar Photovoltaic Farm;
4 min - Masdar Park Khalifa City;
10 min - Abu Dhabi Int. Airport;
10 min - Al-Raha Mall & Beach;
15 min - Al Forsan International Sports Resort;
15 min - Yas Island.
