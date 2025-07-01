  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Mamsha Palm

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,69M
;
12
ID: 32771
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Japanese-style Mamsha Palm residence is an architectural innovation inspired by nature.

 

In collaboration with world-renowned architect Koichi Takada, Mamsha Palm represents iconic architecture that brings nature back to the urban environment.

 

The biophilic design resembles a canopy of palm leaves and permeates the entire Mamsha Palm, creating shade.

 

Become the owner of one of 44 residences or sky villas with spacious layouts offering breathtaking views of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Be within walking distance of the heart of Saadiyat Island, the beach, shops, and restaurants.

 

Each interior space has been designed to reflect the exquisite beauty of Koichi Takada's architectural concept; the materials and finishes contribute to a high-class lifestyle.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Other complexes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$263,603
Imagine living in a cozy and modern hotel apartment complex located in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle. The five-storey Izzzi Life Mint complex offers 115 elegant apartments for purchase, ideal for single people and couples, as well as for families with child…
Agency
TRANIO
Agency
TRANIO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$749,462
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
Premium Apartments with Installments in Dubai Motor City Dubai Motor City is a vibrant, community-oriented district known for its distinctive lifestyle that uniquely combines motorsport heritage with modern urban living. Renowned for the iconic Dubai Autodrome, the community offers residents…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,07M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Sobha Seahaven Tower A offers 1 to 4 bedroom apartments in the Dubai Marina district, a vibrant and growing area of the city. These apartments are developed by Sobha, a renowned real estate company. Part of the premium residential project "SOBHA SEAHAVEN", "Tower A" is an apartment tower …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications