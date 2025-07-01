Residential complex Brabus Island The Villas

  1. Realting.com
Brabus Island The Villas

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
$3,86M
12
ID: 32767
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Brabus Island The Villas was created by Cosmo Developments, part of Flag Holding Group, with support from Reportage. This ultra-luxury residential complex is located on the coast of Abu Dhabi and includes 92 villas in a private and prestigious location. The design reflects the BRABUS philosophy of individuality, elegance, and boldness, combining exclusivity with convenient access to key areas of the city.

 

The project features 20 Beach Villas, 18 Lake Villas, 36 Twin Villas, 10 Townhouses, 4 Penthouses, and 4 VIP Villas. Each villa is equipped with a private pool, terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, designer kitchen cabinets, built-in wardrobes, double-glazed windows, and central air conditioning. Owners can personalize the interiors by choosing BRABUS signature themes to create a unique space.

 

 

 

The community is close to Abu Dhabi's main attractions, including Al Raha Beach, 5 minutes away, and Yas Island, 18-20 minutes away by car. Amenities include the Grand Pavilion with boutiques, a large swimming pool and children's pool, a gym, landscaped recreation areas, a private marina, a private beach for residents, and covered parking.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
