  4. Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views

Residential quarter Grove Uptown Views

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
ID: 32756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Grove Uptown Views is a residential complex in Saadiyat Grove that boasts a prestigious location surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions within a vibrant cultural district. 

 

From studios to two-bedroom apartments, this complex offers the perfect blend of exquisite beauty, urban living, and an enriching connection with nature.

 

Al Saadiyat Island is the jewel of Abu Dhabi, combining luxury and culture. It is home to world-renowned museums such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and pristine white sand beaches. The area is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and high standard of living. Luxurious residences, prestigious educational institutions, and a variety of leisure activities make it attractive to both residents and visitors.

 

 

 

 

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

Languages
English, Русский, Українська
