  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi
  Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

Residential complex The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$658,000
;
12
ID: 32759
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Seamont. Autograph Collection by Marriott — Luxury where the sea meets the sky. Imagine: panoramic views of the turquoise sea, architecture that echoes the curves of the waves, and a rhythm of life built on harmony. Seamont is not just a residence, it is a premium coastal retreat on Reem Island, where every day begins with a sunrise over the bay and ends with a sunset, just like in the movies.

 

The first Autograph Collection by Marriott residence in the UAE combines sophisticated design, natural beauty, and five-star hotel service. Luxurious apartments, natural materials, flowing lines, and light pouring through the space—everything is designed to create a feeling of lightness and tranquility.

 

With direct access to the waterfront and proximity to the cultural heart of Saadiyat and downtown Abu Dhabi, you are right in the rhythm of life, but outside the walls, there is silence, tranquility, and privacy.

 

Seamont is not just a home. It is a lifestyle. With Bonvoy™, you have access to global privileges. With the sea, you have access to eternal inspiration.

 

Seamont is a life worthy of legend.

Location on the map

Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

