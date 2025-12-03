Apartments in the exquisite residential complex W Residence on the island of Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi! Prestigious location! In the immediate vicinity there is a promenade, beautiful landscaped parks! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE!
Amenities: swimming pool, fitness centers, lounge areas, spa, concierge services, open terraces overlooking the embankment and much more.
Location:
The favorable location and uniqueness of the residential complex for Abu Dhabi make the project profitable for investment.
2 min - The Galleria Mall;
3 min - Abu Dhabi Global Market;
5 min - Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi;
7 min - Abu Dhabi Mall;
10 min - Al Reem Beach;
10 min - Sorbonne University;
15 min - Saadiyat Island;
15 min - Louvre Abu Dhabi;
15 min - Zayed International Airport.
Availability of free apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!