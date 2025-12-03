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Residential complex W Residence

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,740
;
12
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ID: 22578
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/11/2024

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

About the complex

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Apartments in the exquisite residential complex W Residence on the island of Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi! Prestigious location! In the immediate vicinity there is a promenade, beautiful landscaped parks! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE!

Amenities: swimming pool, fitness centers, lounge areas, spa, concierge services, open terraces overlooking the embankment and much more.

Location:
The favorable location and uniqueness of the residential complex for Abu Dhabi make the project profitable for investment.
2 min - The Galleria Mall;
3 min - Abu Dhabi Global Market;
5 min - Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi;
7 min - Abu Dhabi Mall;
10 min - Al Reem Beach;
10 min - Sorbonne University;
15 min - Saadiyat Island;
15 min - Louvre Abu Dhabi;
15 min - Zayed International Airport.

Availability of free apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    37

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
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Finance

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Residential complex W Residence
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,740
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