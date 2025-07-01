Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments

  1. Realting.com
Naseem Al Jurf Apartments

Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
$450,000
17
ID: 32770
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • Region
    Abu Dhabi
  • City
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water, greenery, and natural light. An oasis of relaxation for all who set foot on its land.

 

This place feels special. Nature flows and grows everywhere, history hangs in the air, and tranquility has lived here for centuries. There is a sense of grandeur that comes from being part of such an exceptional retreat. A new way of life in a vibrant coastal oasis that raises the bar for modern luxury living.

 

Decades ago, Al Jurf was a hidden retreat. An oasis where you could escape to get away from the fast pace of city life. Over time, this unique place became a beloved retreat, and over a million trees were planted to make Al Jurf even more attractive.

 

Combining tradition and modernity, this place has become home to a thriving community of people, flora, and fauna, where nature coexists peacefully with modern life. Those who live here feel complete happiness.

Conveniently located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and stretching 1.6 km along magnificent turquoise waters, Al Jurf invites you to live life to the fullest. Unique residential complexes, including private marinas, beach clubs, boutique hotels, shops, restaurants, and the world-renowned SHA resort and wellness center. All in all, it's a unique place you can call home.

 

Crossing the magnificent landscape, Al Jurf Canal is an artificially created canal that stretches across the entire 380-hectare plot of land. It is 4.36 km long, 70 m wide, and 3 to 5 m deep in different sections. This tranquil waterway adds 8.72 km of waterfront and beaches to the Al Jurf community.

 

As an important part of Al Jurf, the canal serves as a driver of value, opening up a host of new opportunities and transforming the community into a vibrant urban center. Thus, creating a truly exceptional living experience.

 

The Naseem Al Jurf project is designed to exceed modern notions of luxury and redefine the concept of housing by offering a variety of living options. From luxurious canal-side villas with stunning water views to spacious family homes overlooking green gardens and elegant modern residential complexes, every element has been carefully considered to ensure an exceptional living experience.

Location on the map

Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Naseem Al Jurf Apartments
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$450,000
