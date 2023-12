Dubai, UAE

from €506,348

143 m² 1

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Golf Views – is a closed residential complex of the Emaar South community located in the developing area of Dubai South. The project from the developer Emaar Properties was put into operation in 2020 and represents three interconnected 10-story buildings with podiums and adjacent townhouses. The real estate collection of the complex presents apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, having convenient layouts and interiors in bright colors. Each living room is equipped with a built-in wardrobe, functional furnished kitchen, equipped bathroom and balcony. The residences offer views of the 18-hole golf course and landscaped areas. Residents of the complex are offered modern amenities and services: - spacious living rooms; - balconies in all apartments; - an outdoor pool with a relaxation area; - gym and spa complex; - restaurants and retail space; - playground; - basketball court; - car parking; - green areas; - round-the-clock security and video surveillance; - quick access to Emirates Road and New Expo Road. Location: The Golf Views complex is located in the northern part of the Emmaar South development, which is a project for the development of golf courses in southern Dubai. The Dubai South is directly accessible to the Etihad railway network, the new Al-Mactoum International Airport and Palm Jebel Ali Port. Residential areas of Emaar South spread over an area of 700 hectares and are connected by green boulevards with a public transport network. The community has an 18-hole golf course and a golf club, and it is also planned to build large parks, cycling routes, shopping complexes and high-class hotels. On the Emirates Road highway by transport, residents of the complex can quickly get there: - to international airports DXB – in 45 minutes, Al Mactoum – in 5 minutes; - to the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Mall – in 40 minutes; - to Palm Jumeirah – in 30 minutes; - to the Burj Al Arab – hotel in 35 minutes; - to The Walk JBR – promenade in 30 minutes; - to the Mall of the Emirates – shopping center in 35 minutes. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. With us you will feel safe, because we have many years of experience in the legal field, and this is a guarantee of compliance with all the intricacies when registering real estate. Call or write in chat, we are always in touch and happy to answer all questions !!