Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$986,000
18
ID: 32757
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Discover Fahid Beach Terraces, a collection of premium residences designed by world-renowned architect Koichi Takada.

 

Located on Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first island dedicated entirely to wellness, the project offers six elegant buildings with 1-4 bedroom apartments on the seafront and 5 bedroom penthouses with staff quarters. The project was designed by award-winning architect Koichi Takada. The residences feature flowing forms inspired by nature and expansive glazing that maximizes natural light, sea views, and thermal comfort. The apartments are equipped with Italian kitchens, advanced storage systems, walk-in closets with touch lighting, and spa-level bathrooms, providing both functionality and tranquility.

 

Residents enjoy direct beach access, a beachfront clubhouse with panoramic views, a modern wellness center including a spa, sauna, steam rooms, cold pools, and treatment rooms, as well as fitness studios, sports courts, and communal lounge areas. The island's master plan prioritizes sustainable development: 30% of the territory is occupied by green areas, extensive restorative gardens, and preservation of the local ecosystem, which complies with LEED Gold, Estidama 3 Pearl, and Fitwel certifications. 

Fahid Beach Terraces provides convenient access to Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Abu Dhabi's cultural attractions, while fostering a vibrant, health-conscious community where nature, innovation, and lifestyle come together in harmony.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential complex Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$986,000
