  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi
  Residential complex SAAS Heights

Residential complex SAAS Heights

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
;
16
ID: 32764
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Business class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Gym
  Elevator

Additionally

  Granting a residence permit
  Remote transaction

About the complex

SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apartments, duplex residences, and a luxurious penthouse. Residents can enjoy resort amenities such as a modern gym, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam room, yoga and stretching areas, and women-only fitness facilities. The complex also features a private theater, game area, event room, and community kitchen for entertaining and social gatherings.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex SAAS Heights
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
